Florida vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Florida vs Kentucky prediction and game preview.

Florida vs Kentucky Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fl

Network: ESPN

Florida (6-1) vs Kentucky (3-5) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky has to do the Vanderbilt plan against the Gators, only better.

The Florida offense eventually got rolling in the 38-17 win over the Commodores, but Vanderbilt was able to get enough with the passing game to start out hot, and it hung around by converting on enough third downs to keep the game in range.

Kentucky does that better than anyone in the SEC. When things are working, the special teams are great, they win the turnover battle, and the secondary comes up with key stops – the Wildcats lead the SEC in pass defense.

The Cats have to keep this from getting out of hand, and then – unlike Vanderbilt – score in the second half to keep the pressure on. Also unlike Vanderbilt, UK has to win the time of possession battle. However …

Why Florida Will Win

The Kentucky offense isn’t working.

It’s a bit by design as UK likes to slow things down and control the tempo, but disrupt that in any way, and it’s over.

Alabama didn’t play all that well. It misfired on a few too many passes against Kentucky, it wasn’t a smooth performance, and …

Alabama 63, Kentucky 3. It turned into a glorified live scrimmage against a Wildcat offense that couldn’t move the ball a lick, finishing with just 179 yards of total offense.

The Florida defense isn’t all that great, the secondary allows way too many big plays, and it struggles to put games away to make them true laughers. This is the week that D catches a break, because …

What’s Going To Happen

Florida will score two early touchdowns as Kyle Trask keeps up his Heisman-winning pace, and Kentucky won’t be able to do enough to answer.

For all of the flash and explosion, the Gators are outstanding at maintaining offensive control and take over the clock. Kentucky will have enough defensive success to keep this from getting out of hand, but it will never look like it’ll be in any sort of control.

Florida vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Florida 41, Kentucky 17

Florida -23.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

