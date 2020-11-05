Florida State vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Pitt prediction and game preview.
Florida State vs Pitt Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 7
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
Network: ACC Network
Florida State (2-4) vs Pitt (3-4) Game Preview
Why Pitt Will Win
Florida State’s defense continues to be just okay.
The offense is starting to play a little bit better, but the D has allowed well over 550 yards a game in each of the last three, getting destroyed on the ground by Notre Dame and through the air against North Carolina. But against Pitt, if you can’t stop the pass rush, forget it.
The Seminole offensive line has been better than past years, but it’s still a major problem and it’s still allowing too many plays behind the line. The Pitt defensive front continues to be a killer, leading the nation in tackles for loss and remains second in sacks. However …
Why Florida State Will Win
The Pitt offense has gone bye-bye without QB Kenny Pickett, who’s still iffy at best for this. The Panthers are on a four-game losing streak with no running game whatsoever – they haven’t hit 100 yards in any of the last four games – and the passing attack isn’t making up for it.
On the flip side, the FSU offense has been a whole lot stronger over the last four games. The all-around playmaking ability of QB Jordan Travis has been a big help, the running game is now averaging close to 200 yards per game, but …
What’s Going To Happen
No one’s running on Pitt. The Panthers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground three times and haven’t given up more than 115 yards to anyone so far. Travis will pass well, but the Pitt pass rush will take over as the game goes on.
The struggling Pitt offense will do just enough to get by – Pickett is still a possibility to go – and the defense will take care of the rest.
Florida State vs Pitt Prediction, Line
Pitt 30, Florida State 26
Florida State -2, o/u: 49.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2.5
