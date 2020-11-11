Florida State vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs NC State prediction and game preview.

Florida State vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

Network: ACC Network

Florida State (2-5) vs NC State (4-3) Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Jordan Travis is giving it a try.

The FSU quarterback might not be throwing it all over the yard, but he’s running well, and the ground attack overall hasn’t been bad. It’s averaging close to five yards per carry, and it was rolling over the previous few weeks before stalling against the Pitt defensive front.

If Travis could get the O going, this would be the week against the horrible NC State pass defense that got ripped apart by Miami’s D’Eriq King last week and hasn’t done much of anything over the last month.

NC State has the ACC’s worst defense – allowing 472 yards per game – but …

Why NC State Will Win

Florida State doesn’t have the ability to take advantage of the easier D to go against.

The Noles don’t have any sort of a downfield passing game, they have the least efficient air attack in the ACC, and it’s all hamstrung by a team that’s getting destroyed by penalties in game after game, sinning an ACC-high 9.7 times per game.

Yes, the Wolfpack defense has been a disaster, but overall the team has been able to get by the okay-to-bad teams, and couldn’t beat Virginia Tech or North Carolina on the road or Miami last week at home.

Florida State is an okay-to-bad team.

What’s Going To Happen

So how’s your week going?

Florida State lost its star DT Marvin Wilson for the year, QB James Blackman is opting out, OT Devontay Love-Taylor is done for the season, and top WR Tamorrion Terry is no longer with the team.

NC State doesn’t do anything particularly well, but it’s finding ways to win games. The Wolfpack defense will keep Florida State in the game, but the offense will be just methodical enough to get through with the win on a good day through the air.

NC State will take advantage of its opportunities. FSU won’t.

Florida State vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 38, Florida State 20

NC State -9.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

