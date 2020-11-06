Florida Atlantic vs WKU Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs WKU prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs WKU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: Stadium

Florida Atlantic (2-1) vs WKU (2-5) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

So Florida Atlantic isn’t Marshall this year – that’s okay. This is still among the best teams in Conference USA, it was able to pound past a not-awful UTSA, and it’s playing enough defense to hold down most offenses.

WKU’s O isn’t like most offenses.

It’s awful at converting on third downs, it averages just 275 yards per game, and scoring is optional, failing to get past 14 points in any of the last four games. The FAU pass rush and defensive front should be able to keep WKU being WKU. But …

Why WKU Will Win

It’s not like Florida Atlantic’s offense is going off.

The Owls have been able to run a little bit, but there’s no real passing game to worry about and not enough of a downfield attack.

The WKU defense hasn’t been bad. It hasn’t been enough to overcome the lack of an offensive punch, but the secondary is fine and the pass rush that’s been a bit disappointing – being very kind here – should be able to rise up from time to time.

What’s Going To Happen

Be absolutely stunned if this is anything like a fun shootout.

The FAU running game will be okay, the pass rush will come up with stop after stop, and it’ll survive what will be a surprisingly entertaining – but low scoring – game.

Florida Atlantic vs WKU Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 23, WKU 17

Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

