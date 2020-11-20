Florida Atlantic vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs UMass prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs UMass Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 20

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Florida Atlantic (4-1) vs UMass (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why UMass Will Win

FAU doesn’t seem to do the whole scoring thing on a consistent basis.

It rolled against FIU last week in a 38-19 win with the running attack rolling throughout, but this isn’t the type of team that’s going to normally win by winging the ball all over the yard or hanging up 40 in the first half.

The UMass defense could use the break.

Not a whole lot went right for the Minutemen in the first two games – losing to Georgia Southern and Marshall by a combined score of 92-10 – but if the pass rush can some how get going early, there’s a shot this won’t be a total wipeout. The FAU offensive line is having a rough time so far, but …

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

The Owl defensive line is living behind the line with the best pass rush in Conference USA.

Wille Taggart’s team can’t consistently find anything that works all that well with the passing game, but the running game is great, there aren’t a ton of turnovers, and the defense has been taking care of the rest.

UMass is having a hard time getting anything moving averaging just 190.5 yards per game in each of the first two. The D is struggling against the run, it’s not coming up with third down stops, and it should be steamrolled over from the start.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Very, very, very, very, very, VERY quietly, Taggart is putting together a strong first season at FAU. It’s beating up on a slew of mediocre teams, but it gave Marshall a push, the defense has been excellent, and it’s about to have a nice, easy win over a punchless UMass team looking for something to go right.

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Florida Atlantic vs UMass Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 40, UMass 10

Bet on Florida Atlantic vs UMass with BetMGM

Florida Atlantic -33.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol