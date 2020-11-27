Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

Network: CBS Sports Network

Florida Atlantic (5-1) vs Middle Tennessee (3-6) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Florida Atlantic has managed to win four in a row and five of its six games with a killer pass rush, an efficient defense that’s not allowing much to happen through the air, and with an offense that’s not giving the ball away.

It might not be an explosive or amazing attack, but it’s only given it up four times – it doesn’t give teams anything easy to work with. On the flip side, Middle Tennessee has a major turnover problem, can’t stop the run, and …

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Blue Raiders have the passing game and offense that FAU doesn’t.

Asher O’Hara has rushed for over 600 yards with seven touchdowns, but it’s been his sharp passing that helped turn the season around over the second half.

The Blue Raiders have won three of their last five games – O’Hara connected on 73% of his passes in the win over Rice – he was connecting on everything deep – and was amazing last week in the 20-17 win over Troy, hitting 83% of his throws for 210 yards.

If he’s hot and can bomb away from the start, FAU doesn’t have the pop to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the Florida Atlantic defense has been great, but it helped to play WKU, FIU, and UMass – all three have miserable offenses – over the last few weeks. However, it’ll have the pass rush to bother the Blue Raider backfield.

The Owls will be +2 in turnover margin to get out with another low-scoring, effective win.

Florida Atlantic vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 26, Middle Tennessee 16

Florida Atlantic -6.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

