Florida Atlantic vs FIU Prediction, Game Preview

Florida Atlantic vs FIU prediction and game preview.

Florida Atlantic vs FIU Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

Network: CBS Sports Network

Florida Atlantic (3-1) vs FIU (0-3) Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

FIU can’t throw. Actually, that’s technically wrong. It can throw, it just can’t complete passes very well.

Accurate passers haven’t been a staple under Butch Davis so far, but the FIU QBs are struggling at a whole other level completing just 43% of their passes for a mere 287 yards in three games.

How bad is it? The Golden Panthers haven’t hit the 100-yard mark in either of the last two games.

FAU might not be lights out offensively, but it’s been able to hold on defensively over the last few weeks against mediocre UTSA and WKU attacks allowing a total of nine points in the two wins. The pass rush has been a killer – the seven sacks against UTSA were everything – and now it gets to roll against a FIU O line that’s not blocking a thing. However …

Why FIU Will Win

Again, we’re not talking about anything special here with the FAU attack, either.

The passing game isn’t as bad as FIU’s, but it’s not terrible far off. QB Nick Tronti can run a wee bit, but the passing game has yet to hit 150 yards and the running game isn’t quite enough to make up for it.

The formula is working – run okay, play great D against a few bad offenses, repeat – but if FIU can get anything going early on offensively, keep avoiding the turnovers, and get its own defense into the backfield, it will keep this close.

Florida Atlantic isn’t going to hang 21 on the board in the first quarter and put this away. FIU will get its chances, and it has to take advantage.

What’s Going To Happen

First one to score wins? Neither team can consistently get the O going, but the FAU defense really is strong. It held Marshall in relative check and it stuffed everyone else.

The Owl pass rush will be better than the Golden Panther pass rush in this war of attrition.

Florida Atlantic vs FIU Prediction, Line

Florida Atlantic 24, FIU 17

Florida Atlantic -9.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

