Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Prediction, Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State prediction and game preview.

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 4

Game Time: 6:00 pm

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

Network: ESPN+

Eastern Michigan (0-0) vs Kent State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

There might be a whole lot of work needed in the EMU skill spots after replacing the top guys, but the offensive line is loaded with experience and should be terrific in pass protection right out of the gate.

The defensive side has the tackles and the bulk to hold up, and there should be a bit more of a pass rush against a Kent State offensive front that had big problems keeping teams out of the backfield. It’s a veteran Golden Flash O line, but it has to be far, far better at preventing tackles for loss.

Why Kent State Will Win

The offense got red hot at the end of last season, and now it gets back QB Dustin Crum and just enough offense weapons to work around the experience line.

This might not be a big defense, but it’s athletic, gets around the ball, and the quickness is there to bother the new guys in the Eastern Michigan backfield. The Eagle passing game isn’t expected to be lights out right away, and the Kent State secondary should be able to hold up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Kent State attack was great at the end of last year, and it’s got the style to give EMU problems right away. The Golden Flashes won 34-26 last year, and it’s going to be another good fight.

Eastern Michigan has the athleticism on the defensive side to hold up, but the revamped Kent State defense will do just enough to hold down Preston Hutchinson and the EMU passing attack.

It’s Eastern Michigan, though. You know how this works (it seems like it keeps every game close).

Eastern Michigan vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 34, Eastern Michigan 30

Kent State -6, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

