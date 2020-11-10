Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State prediction and game preview.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Broadcast

Date:Wednesday, November 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

Network: CBS Sports Network

Eastern Michigan (0-1) vs Ball State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

It’s Eastern Michigan, so it’s always able to stay in games and it’s always finding ways to keep things close. That happened last week, getting outplayed in a variety of ways against Kent State, but it was close in a 27-23 loss.

Miami University has an improved offense, but it’s not strong enough to be hitting 38 points and 288 passing yards on a regular basis. That’s what it did against Ball State in a 38-31 win, and now it’s up to Preston Hutchinson to keep pressing the passing game deal – the receiving corps is good enough to shine against this secondary, especially on third downs.

Why Ball State Will Win

The offense worked against Miami University.

Caleb Huntley is among the MAC’s best running backs – he tore off 130 yards and two scores – and Drew Plitt is a veteran passer who should be able to hit the rebuilding EMU secondary for close to nine yards per pass.

The Cardinals are better equipped for some sort of a shootout. They steadily scored last week and should keep the pressure on all game long.

What’s Going To Happen

Ball State might get ignored a bit after the loss to MU, but it’s still among the MAC’s best teams. The offensive balance will be too much for the Eagles to overcome. Kent State was able to mix up the offense to win, and Ball State will do the same.

But it’s Eastern Michigan. It’ll be be close, because all Eastern Michigan games are close.

Eastern Michigan vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Ball State 30, Eastern Michigan 24

Ball State -9, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

