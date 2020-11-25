Duke vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Duke vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

Duke vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN3

Duke (2-6) vs Georgia Tech (2-5) Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

The Duke offense is still fighting.

This might be a disappointing year overall for a team that was suppose do be a whole lot stronger than 2-6, but it won two of its last four games and with three 400-yard days in the four outings.

There’s decent balance, the running game has found something in Mataeo Durant – he ran for over 100 yards in three of his last four games – and now it all gets to work against the worst defense in the ACC.

It has a whole lot to do with the competition, but Georgia Tech was getting worse as the season went on. The run defense was getting hammered on, the offense stalled, and then it all stopped – it’s been almost a month since the team was able to play.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Takeaways. Georgia Tech needs them, and Duke will deliver.

Blue Devil QB Chase Brice has been good for throwing interceptions in bunches, the team has turned it over two times or more in every game but two, and it’s -11 in turnover margin.

Duke’s offensive line is struggling, the Georgia Tech pass rush is rested – even if it wasn’t doing much of anything before the long break – and now the team finally gets to play someone its own size after the Clemson and Notre Dame part of the schedule is done.

It’s time to get the running game going. Duke dealt with two decent running games in the last several weeks, and it got ripped apart by both Virginia Tech and North Carolina for well over 300 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Neither team has played in a while, and neither one was having a whole lot of fun before going on their breaks.

Don’t expect anything sharp, look for each team to turn it over at least three times, and expect Duke’s offense to be less inept than Georgia Tech’s.

Duke vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Duke 34, Georgia Tech 26

PICK, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

