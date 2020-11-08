Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Detroit Lions (3-4) vs Minnesota Vikings (2-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

The Lions are doing enough defensively against the run to at least keep Dalvin Cook from going off. They’re getting into the backfield, they haven’t allowed 100 yards on the ground in two of the last there games, and the offense should be able to light up the Viking secondary no matter what.

Minnesota has been destroyed through the air by everyone but Phil Rivers and Russell Wilson – strangely enough. But …

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

What kind of shape is Matthew Stafford in? There’s been a COVID issue with Detroit this week, but Stafford is active and is almost certainly a go – but it’s been a rough week.

Yes, Detroit is good against the run, and yes, the Viking offense hasn’t been consistent, but the running game is rocking with Cook back. He was ground down, was banged up, and now he’s back, running for 163 yards and three scores against Green Bay in the shocking win. Minnesota can bash.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Marvin Jones, Detroit

Jones managed four catches for 39 yards and two TDs last week against a tough Colts defense. He was targeted an additional two times in the end zone with near misses. Minnesota’s secondary is a disaster, and Kenny Golladay is out for this Lions this week – Jones should be good for 10 targets even if Matthew Stafford doesn’t play.

What’s Going To Happen

Good luck figuring out which Minnesota team will show up. It all starts with controlling the game and the clock, and that means Kirk Cousins has to get hot early on to keep Detroit from loading up against Cook. The downfield passing game will work out well enough balance out the attack.

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Minnesota 26, Detroit 21

Bet on Detroit vs Minnesota with BetMGM

Minnesota -4, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Getting to take a break from politics

1: Going back to dumb sports takes