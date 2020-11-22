Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.
Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast
Date: Sunday, November 22
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Network: FOX
Detroit Lions (4-5) vs Carolina Panthers (3-7) Game Preview
Why Detroit Lions Will Win
The Carolina Panther offensive backfield is a shadow of its former self with no Teddy Bridgewater and no Christian McCaffrey. The team was struggling to consistently score before, and now it has to manufacture ways to keep things moving, all while needing the defense to be far tighter after allowing almost 400 yards or more in each of the last four games.
The Lions might not be rolling, but the defense should be just good enough against the run to make the murky Panther quarterbacks try to pull this off.
Why Carolina Panthers Will Win
Detroit doesn’t force mistakes.
Carolina will still try to take its shots with the passing attack, and it’ll keep game-planning to minimize the mistakes after giving it up just twice in the last four games.
Detroit has only forced multiple turnovers twice with just one in the last three games. Don’t give the ball away, hope the defense can hold serve against a mediocre Lion offense, take advantage of any chances to keep the score low.
Fantasy Football Player To Watch
RB Adrian Peterson, Detroit
Until his concussion this week in practice, D’Andre Swift had finally been crowned lead-back for the Lions. Swift looked terrific last week against the Football Team with 149 yards a TD, but now it’s Peterson’s time to roll against the soft Carolina run D.
What’s Going To Happen
PJ Walker? Will Grier? … Jake Delhomme?
The Panthers will play around with their quarterbacks and get just enough out of the ground game to stay in this, but Matthew Stafford will be good, Peterson will be great, and the Lions will push through with a business-like win.
Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line
Detroit 26, Carolina 17
Detroit -2, o/u: 46.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 4
Must See Rating: 2
