Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Detroit Lions (4-5) vs Carolina Panthers (3-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

The Carolina Panther offensive backfield is a shadow of its former self with no Teddy Bridgewater and no Christian McCaffrey. The team was struggling to consistently score before, and now it has to manufacture ways to keep things moving, all while needing the defense to be far tighter after allowing almost 400 yards or more in each of the last four games.

The Lions might not be rolling, but the defense should be just good enough against the run to make the murky Panther quarterbacks try to pull this off.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

Detroit doesn’t force mistakes.

Carolina will still try to take its shots with the passing attack, and it’ll keep game-planning to minimize the mistakes after giving it up just twice in the last four games.

Detroit has only forced multiple turnovers twice with just one in the last three games. Don’t give the ball away, hope the defense can hold serve against a mediocre Lion offense, take advantage of any chances to keep the score low.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Adrian Peterson, Detroit

Until his concussion this week in practice, D’Andre Swift had finally been crowned lead-back for the Lions. Swift looked terrific last week against the Football Team with 149 yards a TD, but now it’s Peterson’s time to roll against the soft Carolina run D.

What’s Going To Happen

PJ Walker? Will Grier? … Jake Delhomme?

The Panthers will play around with their quarterbacks and get just enough out of the ground game to stay in this, but Matthew Stafford will be good, Peterson will be great, and the Lions will push through with a business-like win.

Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Bet on Detroit Lions vs Carolina Panthers with BetMGM

Detroit -2, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol