Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Game Preview

Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints prediction and game preview.

Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field, Denver, CO

Network: FOX

New Orleans Saints (8-2) vs Denver Broncos (4-6) Game Preview

Why New Orleans Saints Will Win

Uhhhhhh, and your Denver starting quarterback is … ?

In one of the weirdest NFL things ever, Denver doesn’t have a quarterback as the entire group is dealing with coronavirus issues. That means it’s either going to be RB Royce Freeman, WR Kendall Hinton, and anyone else who wants to give it a try.

The Broncos run defense will have to hold up, but it got hammered by Las Vegas for over 200 yards and by the Chargers for 210 within the last four games. New Orleans has one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks and is No. 2 against the run.

Uh oh.

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

The pressure is all on the New Orleans side.

Hinton wasn’t a bad quarterback in his time at Wake Forest, but he’s not going to be any sort of a normal passer. He can run, Freeman can operate out of certain packages, and the D will have to do the rest.

Taysom Hill threw for 233 yards in last week’s win over Atlanta, but he’ll be under constant pressure against a defense that’s great at getting off the field.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans

That’s exactly what you want. Hill threw accurately enough to get by, pitched two touchdown passes, and was automatic around the goal line with two scoring runs. He now becomes a must-play on his TD potential on the ground alone, and he’s more accurate a passer than he gets credit for.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Denver possibly pull this off?

In a strange way, there’s an advantage – New Orleans has no way to gameplan for whatever offense will be thrown its way. However, there won’t be much of a Bronco passing game, and the Saints will be way too good against the run to not control this rom the start.

Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

New Orleans 26, Denver 9

New Orleans -14, o/u: 37.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

