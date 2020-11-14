Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS

Denver Broncos (3-5) vs Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) Game Preview

Why Denver Broncos Will Win

Drew Lock is starting to come into his own. Banged up with shoulder injury, he came back and was just okay, and then he went off over the last two games with 561 yards, five touchdowns, and a rushing score.

Las Vegas isn’t coming up with enough turnovers or big plays, and decent quarterbacks are going off. The Raiders have allowed over 300 passing yards in three of the last four games, and Lock is coming off his first 300-yard day of the season, but …

Why Las Vegas Raiders Will Win

The Raider passing game has been good, but the team is dominant when it’s running well.

It’s not consistent, but the ground game had its two best games of the season with a 209-yard day against Cleveland and followed it up with 160 yard against the Chargers.

Denver has a good pass rush, but it was hammered way too hard by the LA Chargers a few weeks ago, and it’s about to get tested. Vegas has found something, and it’s going to stick with it.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver

It’s a battle of the two former Alabama receiver stars. Henry Ruggs of the Raiders is still looking to break out, while Jeudy – if he’s healthy after getting banged with a shoulder injury against Atlanta – is starting to explode. He’s been targeted 24 times over the last two games, and he’s made things happen with 11 catches for 198 yards and a score in those two.

What’s Going To Happen

The Vegas offense will keep the same formula going until someone stops it. Get the tough running game going, get an efficient passing day, don’t get hit with a ton of turnovers, and keep converting on third downs. The Denver receiving corps is just banged up enough to be a problem.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 30, Denver 24

Las Vegas -3.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

