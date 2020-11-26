Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Game Preview

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team prediction and game preview.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 26

Game Time: 4:30 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: FOX

Washington Football Team (3-7) vs Dallas Cowboys (3-7) Game Preview

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

The passing game got going over the last few weeks, Alex Smith is playing well, and the defense continues to be terrific.

There were only 161 yards through the air in last week’s win over Cincinnati, but that’s partly because the running game was working. On the other side, the Football Team D leads the NFL in pass defense and hasn’t allowed anyone to throw for over 300 yards – although Jared Goff and the Rams got to exactly 300.

Dallas has a big, big problem with the pass defense, it allowed most touchdown passes than anyone, and Washington will control the game through the air, but …

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

Welcome back, Dallas running game.

No team could’ve possibly needed time off more than the Cowboys, and it showed with a tough-effort win over Minnesota coming off a bye week. The running game ranked it up with a season-high 180 yards, the fight continues to be there in a lost season, and it’s the Thanksgiving Day showcase in AT&T – the effort will be there.

The Washington offense continues to struggle, Andy Dalton is coming off a strong game for the Cowboys, and it’s not going to be Ben DiNucci under center like he was in the 25-3 loss to the Football Team a few weeks ago when Dalton was knocked out.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

He was held to 71 yards in last year’s Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo, but he accounted for 66 receiving yards. Against Washington in 2018 he ripped off 121 yards and a touchdown, but he wasn’t right in the first meeting this year with just 49 yards. The yards reappeared last week against Minnesota and he caught a touchdown pass, but he hasn’t run for a score in five weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

Did Dallas find its groove against last week against the Vikings? The Washington defense is just good enough to keep this from being any sort of a shootout, but a rejuvenated Elliott will run well, and two takeaways will play a big role in the Cowboys’ first back-to-back wins of the season.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Dallas 27, Washington 23

Dallas -3, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

