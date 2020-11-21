Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Network: FOX

Dallas Cowboys (2-7) vs Minnesota Vikings (4-5) Game Preview

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

No team needed a week off more at any point in the season than Dallas did after a brutal stretch. The team gave it a great run in a fight against the Steelers, but the offense still struggled – it just looked and played tired.

The offense got more time to get Andy Dalton potentially healthy again, Ezekiel Elliott got a week to rest his hamstring, and the team should be rejuvenated – at least that’s the hope, because …

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

Minnesota has figured out how to win. Early in the year, the defense was a disaster – especially in the secondary – and things bottomed out by giving away a loss to Seattle and getting spanked by Atlanta.

After a week off, everything started two work with Dalvin Cook running well, the passing game doing enough, and the D holding on. This is a good team against struggling teams, and even with time off, Dallas is struggling.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas

The Dak Prescott injury crushed the Cowboys and all but ruined Zeke’s fantasy season. Over the last four games, Elliott has failed to get past 65 yards on the ground and hasn’t scored. He’s been hampered by his hamstring, but he also hasn’t had anywhere to move.

What’s Going To Happen

The Cowboys will come out fresh and playing well for about a half, and it’ll focus everything on stopping Cook, but Kirk Cousins will push for a 300-yard passing day as the offense sets a pace the Cowboys won’t be able to match.

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Minnesota 26, Dallas 20

Minnesota -7, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

