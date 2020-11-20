Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Conference USA

By November 20, 2020 12:28 pm

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 46-14, ATS: 29-24, Point Total: 33-17

Friday, November 20

UMass at Florida Atlantic

8:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -33.5, o/u: 51

Saturday, November 21

FIU at WKU

2:00 ESPN3
Line: WKU -7.5, o/u: 43

Rice at North Texas

2:00 ESPN3
Line: North Texas -1.5, o/u: 63

UTSA at Southern Miss

3:00 ESPN+
Line: UTSA -9, o/u: 52

Middle Tennessee at Troy

3:30 ESPN3
Line: Troy -13, o/u: 59.5

UAB at UTEP

Canceled

Charlotte at Marshall

Canceled

ULM at Louisiana Tech

Canceled

