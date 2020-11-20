Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 46-14, ATS: 29-24, Point Total: 33-17
Friday, November 20
UMass at Florida Atlantic
8:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -33.5, o/u: 51
Saturday, November 21
FIU at WKU
2:00 ESPN3
Line: WKU -7.5, o/u: 43
Rice at North Texas
2:00 ESPN3
Line: North Texas -1.5, o/u: 63
UTSA at Southern Miss
3:00 ESPN+
Line: UTSA -9, o/u: 52
Middle Tennessee at Troy
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Troy -13, o/u: 59.5
UAB at UTEP
Canceled
Charlotte at Marshall
Canceled
ULM at Louisiana Tech
Canceled