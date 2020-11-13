Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA

By November 13, 2020 3:51 am

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 42-14, ATS: 27-22, Point Total: 29-17

Friday, November 13

Florida Atlantic at FIU

7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -9.5, o/u: 40.5

Saturday, November 14

Middle Tennessee at Marshall

12:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -23.5, o/u: 57

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte

12:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

UTEP at UTSA

3:00 ESPN+
Line: UTSA -6.5, o/u: 45

Southern Miss at WKU

3:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: WKU -7, o/u: 47.5

North Texas at UAB

Canceled

Rice at Louisiana Tech

Postponed

