Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 42-14, ATS: 27-22, Point Total: 29-17
Friday, November 13
Florida Atlantic at FIU
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -9.5, o/u: 40.5
Saturday, November 14
Middle Tennessee at Marshall
12:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -23.5, o/u: 57
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
12:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
UTEP at UTSA
3:00 ESPN+
Line: UTSA -6.5, o/u: 45
Southern Miss at WKU
3:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: WKU -7, o/u: 47.5
North Texas at UAB
Canceled
Rice at Louisiana Tech
Postponed