Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Conference USA

By November 6, 2020 2:23 pm

By |

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 39-14, ATS: 24-22, Point Total: 28-15

UMass at Marshall

2:30 ESPN+
Line: Marshall -45, o/u: 55.5

North Alabama at Southern Miss

3:00 ESPN3
Line: South Alabama -17.5, o/u: 67.5

FIU at UTEP

4:00 ESPN3
Line: UTEP -2.5, o/u: 44

WKU at Florida Atlantic

6:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 39.5

UTSA at Rice

Cancelled/Postponed

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee

Cancelled/Postponed

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

Cancelled/Postponed

