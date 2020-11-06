Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 39-14, ATS: 24-22, Point Total: 28-15
UMass at Marshall
2:30 ESPN+
Line: Marshall -45, o/u: 55.5
North Alabama at Southern Miss
3:00 ESPN3
Line: South Alabama -17.5, o/u: 67.5
FIU at UTEP
4:00 ESPN3
Line: UTEP -2.5, o/u: 44
WKU at Florida Atlantic
6:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 39.5
UTSA at Rice
Cancelled/Postponed
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
Cancelled/Postponed
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
Cancelled/Postponed