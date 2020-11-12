Colorado vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Stanford prediction and game preview.
Colorado vs Stanford Broadcast
Date: Saturday, November 14
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
Network: ESPN
Colorado (1-0) vs Stanford (0-1) Game Preview
Why Colorado Will Win
Who’s Stanford’s quarterback going to be?
Davis Mills is the star of the Cardinal attack, but he was announced out just before the 35-14 loss to Oregon and now he’s doubtful to play against the Buffs. Jack West wasn’t awful against the Ducks, and the running game worked, but for all the yards, there wasn’t enough scoring.
The run defense couldn’t hold up. Oregon QB Slyer Shough ran for 85 yards and a touchdown – the Cardinal allowed close to seven yards per carry – and now Colorado gets to have its turn.
Sam Noyer isn’t Shough, but he’s coming off a huge day against UCLA – running for 64 yards and a score – and Jarek Broussard rolled for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Stanford didn’t get into the backfield last week, and it’s going to have a hard time dealing with the Buff O that was almost perfectly balanced. However …
Why Stanford Will Win
The Colorado defense didn’t do a thing.
UCLA might have stumbled a bit early, but when it got rolling, the Buffs – who didn’t generate a lick of pressure – had to hang on for dear life. The Bruins averaged over 15 yards per catch and seven yards per carry, and now Stanford gets to have some fun.
The game got away from Stanford, but Austin Jones had a strong 100-yard, two-touchdown day and will get the ball even more. It took the Buffs to be +4 in turnover margin and they still struggled to put the game away.
What’s Going To Happen
Stanford will come up with a solid, workmanlike performance for the win.
It needs to stop getting flagged so much, and it needs to be able to move the chains better than it did against the Ducks, but neither part will be a problem against a Buff team that will throw haymakers, but won’t hit on enough of them.
Stanford isn’t UCLA.
Colorado vs Stanford Prediction, Line
Stanford 31, Colorado 23
Stanford -7, o/u: 45
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2.5
