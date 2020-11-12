Colorado vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs Stanford prediction and game preview.

Colorado vs Stanford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado (1-0) vs Stanford (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Colorado Will Win

Who’s Stanford’s quarterback going to be?

Davis Mills is the star of the Cardinal attack, but he was announced out just before the 35-14 loss to Oregon and now he’s doubtful to play against the Buffs. Jack West wasn’t awful against the Ducks, and the running game worked, but for all the yards, there wasn’t enough scoring.

The run defense couldn’t hold up. Oregon QB Slyer Shough ran for 85 yards and a touchdown – the Cardinal allowed close to seven yards per carry – and now Colorado gets to have its turn.

Sam Noyer isn’t Shough, but he’s coming off a huge day against UCLA – running for 64 yards and a score – and Jarek Broussard rolled for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanford didn’t get into the backfield last week, and it’s going to have a hard time dealing with the Buff O that was almost perfectly balanced. However …

– Week 11 Schedule, Predictions, Lines

Why Stanford Will Win

The Colorado defense didn’t do a thing.

UCLA might have stumbled a bit early, but when it got rolling, the Buffs – who didn’t generate a lick of pressure – had to hang on for dear life. The Bruins averaged over 15 yards per catch and seven yards per carry, and now Stanford gets to have some fun.

The game got away from Stanford, but Austin Jones had a strong 100-yard, two-touchdown day and will get the ball even more. It took the Buffs to be +4 in turnover margin and they still struggled to put the game away.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford will come up with a solid, workmanlike performance for the win.

It needs to stop getting flagged so much, and it needs to be able to move the chains better than it did against the Ducks, but neither part will be a problem against a Buff team that will throw haymakers, but won’t hit on enough of them.

Stanford isn’t UCLA.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Colorado vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Stanford 31, Colorado 23

Bet on Colorado vs Stanford with BetMGM

Stanford -7, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever