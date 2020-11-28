Colorado vs San Diego State Prediction, Game Preview

Colorado vs San Diego State prediction and game preview.

Colorado vs San Diego State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Network: Pac-12 Network

Colorado (2-0) vs San Diego State (3-2) Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

The Aztecs have had a wee bit more time to pivot – for whatever that’s going to be worth.

They were supposed to play Fresno State, but that was off earlier in the week, while USC and Colorado got whacked just a few hours before this game was put together.

The Aztecs ran well in the three wins and didn’t in the two losses. The defeat to San Jose State was a bit weird – too many key mistakes – with the ground game only coming up with 101 yards. It only amassed 109 against Nevada, and rolled for 287 or more in the other three games.

Colorado’s run defense has been fine so far, but it had problems with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The line doesn’t get to the quarterback and this is a bend-and-break D that doesn’t hold on late in drives. But …

Why Colorado Will Win

San Diego State might have lost the two games it couldn’t/didn’t run, but the bigger problem was a pass defense that allowed over 200 yards in each of the last two games.

The Aztecs want and need to run well, control the clock, and let the defense take over, especially against the run. Colorado’s offense has been balanced in the first two games, it’s been great on third downs, and there aren’t any big mistakes with just one turnover.

This has been a surprisingly clutch Buff team right out of the gate in the Karl Dorrell era. It proved it could hold on in tight games against good teams. San Diego State hasn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Even with the crazy-quick change and need to gameplan for a totally different style than USC, Colorado will hang on in yet another entertaining, tight game.

San Diego State’s lines will hold up fine, and the defensive front is the toughest Colorado has faced – especially against the run. But the Buff defense will hold up just fine and get off the field easier.

Colorado vs San Diego State Prediction, Line

Colorado 27, San Diego State 21

Colorado -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

