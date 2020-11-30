College Football Roundup Week 13: What It All Means, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 13 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 13 Roundup

5. Winners & Losers From Week 13

Winner: RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

The 5-9, 195-pound junior ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns against Bowling Green in a 42-17 Buffalo win a few weeks ago. That was good. His 36-carry, 409-yard, eight touchdown game in the 70-41 win over Kent State was better.

Loser: RB Kevin Marks, Buffalo

No, he’s not a loser in any way, except for the attention and spotlight. All he did was run for 90 yards or more in each of the last three games and rip off 97 yards and two scores against Kent State. Did the highlight shows do anything on him? Nope – it was all about that Patterson guy.

Winner: QB Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

It was ugly, the running game saved the day with its best performance of the year, and Indiana got the 27-11 win over Maryland. Nothing went quite right and Penix was awful, completing 6-of-19 passes for 84 yards with no touchdowns with 29 rushing yards. However, he’s a winner – the Hoosiers got the W. It was such a miserable performance, though, that it made a loser out of …

Loser: The Ohio State pass defense

Everyone gets an off day, but it’s not exactly a good look for Ohio State when the guy who looks and plays like he couldn’t hit water if he was standing in a rainstorm got you for 491 passing yards and five touchdowns the week before. Rutgers has the second-worst pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 260 yards per game. Ohio State is dead last, allowing 291 yards per game.

Winner: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

That’s how you come back after not playing for over a month. Lawrence hit 70% of his passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in the 52-17 win over Pitt. He didn’t even put in a full day’s work – DJ Uiagalelei got a TD pass, too.

Loser: Clemson running game

It’s stalling a bit too much. Facing Pitt and its great defensive front had something to do with that this week, but the Tigers have failed to average four yards per carry in any of the last four games.

How many times did they fail to get to four yards per pop last year? Once – the win over Texas A&M. Clemson ran for four yards or more per carry in 26 out of 27 games before this recent stretch.

Winner: UCF 58, USF 46

Now THAT’S a War on I-4. USF and UCF combined for 1,223 yards of total offense for the game with a combined 59 points in the second half. USF’s Jordan McCloud threw for 404 yards and four scores, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns, and the two teams essentially had the same rushing day – 242 for USF, 241 for UCF.

Loser: UCF defense

UCF was outgained by USF 646 yards to 577, after being outgained the week before by Cincinnati 482 yards to 359.

UCF had gone 26 of its previous 28 games winning the total offense battle. The two outliers? The 2019 Fiesta Bowl against LSU, and last year’s loss to Pitt. The last time UCF lost the total yard battle two games in a row was in mid-October of 2018 against Memphis and East Carolina on the road – UCF won both games.

