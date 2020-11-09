College Football Roundup Week 10: Big Team Losses, Florida and Notre Dame Statements

College football Week 10 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 10 Roundup

5. Winners & Losers From Week 10

Winner: QB Michael Penix Jr., Indiana

The star recruit is getting his chance to shine after a few injury issues, and he’s coming up huge. The comeback win over Penn State was nice, but over the last two games against Rutgers and Michigan, he has thrown for 588 and six touchdowns without an interception.

Loser: Michigan running game

The University of Michigan – home of the self-proclaimed Leaders and Best – ran 18 times against Indiana for a grand total of 13 yards in the 38-21 loss. It was the only time the program has been held to under 30 yards rushing since coming up with 28 yards in a loss to Michigan State back on October 3rd, 2009.

Winner: QB Kyle Trask, Florida

With his 30-of-43, 474-yard, four-touchdown day in the 44-28 win over Georgia, Trask has become the first quarterback in SEC history with five straight games with four touchdown passes or more.

On the year, he has thrown for 1,815 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions. Last year after five games, Joe Burrow had thrown for 1,864 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Loser: Georgia pass defense in big games

The secondary was without star defensive back Richard LeCounte after a frightening accident, but it was still supposed to be better than it showed against Florida. The Dawgs allowed 474 yards and four touchdowns through the air. Two games earlier against Alabama, they gave up 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Winner: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

With his 133 yards in the 38-31 win over Baylor, Hall has hit the 1,000-yard mark seven games into the season. It was his seventh 100-yard day in seven games, and he ran for multiple scores for the fifth time.

Loser: Oklahoma State passing game

The offense was supposed to be a high-flying fun show, but quarterback injuries and inconsistencies have been the issue. The Cowboys threw for 400 yards in the loss to Texas, but last week, Spencer Sanders threw for for 108 yards and no scores in the win over Kansas State. Just a few years ago, the 2017 OSU team led the Big 12 in passing. At the moment it’s seventh.

Winner: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Now a veteran in the Chip Kelly system, he only hit half of his throws in the 48-42 loss to Colorado, but they went for 303 yards and four scores with an interception, and he ld the team with 109 rushing yards and a score. However …

Loser: UCLA in season-openers

With this loss, UCLA is 7-18 so far under Kelly. It’s the third year in a row the Bruins have lost their season-opener, and it’s the fourth time in the last five seasons.

