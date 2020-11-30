College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Prediction: What Will Round 2 Be On Tuesday?

What will the 2020 College Football Playoff top 25 rankings be when the second round is released on Tuesday night?

The first go-round of the 2020 College Football Playoff rankings were fine. There was one massive misfire that called into question the entire process, but for the most part there wasn’t a whole lot to get into a twist over.

Remember, 1) these rankings are just a snapshot – they get thrown out and the process starts over next week. 2) Every spot is debated and agreed to, and 3) there aren’t any rules – the committee can pick anyone it wants to.

With that said, don’t get into a twist over where the teams are for now. Win your Power Five conference championship, go unbeaten or lose one game along the way – unless you’re the Pac-12 this year, or potentially the Big Ten champ – and you’ll be in.

One last thing – these are College Football Playoff ranking predictions. This isn’t how we’d do it – that’s what the CFN rankings are for – so don’t honk at us if you have. beef.

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction Top 25 Projection

25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: Not Ranked

The Case For This Spot: The committee totally blew it in its first rankings. Louisiana ripped Iowa State 31-14 in Ames in the opener, its only loss is 30-27 against Coastal Carolina, and it’s coming off a 70-10 win over ULM. The Ragin’ Cajuns should be ranked higher than Iowa State and Oklahoma, but won’t be. This will be a token ranking in case the committee has to boost them higher after next week.

Up Next: at Appalachian State

24. Oregon Ducks 3-1

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: 15

The Case For This Spot: The committee won’t want to push the Ducks totally out of the top 25, but it could be close considering the loss at Oregon State isn’t all that great. The CFP will still like the talent level and the 3-0 start – the win over UCLA, though, isn’t enough to warrant too much more respect than this.

Up Next: at Cal

23. Colorado Buffaloes 3-0

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: Not Ranked

The Case For This Spot: Colorado will suffer from brand name. The unbeaten Buffaloes have a better body of work than USC, but it won’t matter too much since the committee probably hasn’t payed enough attention to any of their games. The 20-10 win over San Diego State in a last-minute matchup should receive more credit than it’ll get.

Up Next: at Arizona

22. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: 25

The Case For This Spot: It should actually be higher, but this is about as high as the committee will likely be prepared to go. The Gulden Hurricane beat UCF and SMU, and the only loss was 16-7 to Oklahoma State on the road.

Up Next: at Navy

21. Washington Huskies 3-0

Last Week College Football Playoff Ranking: Not Ranked

The Case For This Spot: The committee will make sure all the unbeaten teams are in the mix, and Washington’s good start, strong comeback win over Utah, and opening day better-than-it-looked-then win over an Oregon State team that just beat Oregon is enough to push for close to the top 20.

Up Next: Stanford

