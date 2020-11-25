College Football Playoff Rankings Reactions: 5 Things We Learned (The REALLY Big Whiff)

Five reactions and what we learned from the from the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2020.

5. Rapid-Fire First Reaction To Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

They’re fine. There’s one GIGANTIC misfire – we’ll get into that in a moment – but overall, they’re okay considering the committee has to compare apples to a different types of apples in this year without a whole lot of non-conference games to go by.

They got the Texas A&M-over-Florida thing right. That was the obvious one they couldn’t miss to have any credibility, and they didn’t. Remember, it doesn’t really matter all that much – the Gators control their own destiny, and Texas A&M doesn’t.

So, this thought by Matt Hayes. Georgia gets TRUCKED by Alabama and Florida, and its best win was over an okay – but to be fair, top 22-ranked – Auburn team, and it’s ninth. Indiana looked great against Ohio State and is 12th.

There needs to be a detailed explanation besides any sort of “eye test” for exactly how and why the College Football Playoff committee ranked 6-2 Oklahoma 11th and 6-2 Iowa State – who beat the Sooners, who also lost to Kansas State – 13th. More on that in a moment.

2-1 Wisconsin is getting a TON of love at 16 for beating bad Illinois and Michigan teams and not doing a blessed thing in a meltdown against Northwestern.

So … Northwestern is 5-0 playing an all Power Five schedule. It beat CFP No. 24 Iowa and CFP No. 16 Wisconsin and it’s No. 8. Cincinnati is No. 7 with no Power Five wins and no victories over any College Football Playoff-ranked teams.

The eye test desperately has to be eliminated from the College Football Playoff process. Now.

