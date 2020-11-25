College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama No. 1 In First CFP Top 25

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
November 24, 2020 6:19 pm
The results from the first round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released November 24th.
25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1
24. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-2
23. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2
22. Auburn Tigers 5-2
21. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0
20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0
19. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2
18. USC Trojans 3-0
17. Texas Longhorns 5-2
16. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1
15. Oregon Ducks 3-0
14. BYU Cougars 9-0
13. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2
12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1
11. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2
10. Miami Hurricanes 7-1
9. Georgia Bulldogs 5-2
8. Northwestern Wildcats 5-0
7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0
6. Florida Gators 6-1
5. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0
3. Clemson Tigers 7-1
2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0
