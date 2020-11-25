College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama No. 1 In First CFP Top 25

The results from the first round of the College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, released November 24th.

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1

24. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-2

23. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2

22. Auburn Tigers 5-2

21. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0

20. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0

19. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2

18. USC Trojans 3-0

17. Texas Longhorns 5-2

16. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1

15. Oregon Ducks 3-0

14. BYU Cougars 9-0

13. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2

12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1

11. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2

10. Miami Hurricanes 7-1

9. Georgia Bulldogs 5-2

8. Northwestern Wildcats 5-0

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0

6. Florida Gators 6-1

5. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0

3. Clemson Tigers 7-1

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0