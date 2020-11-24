College Football Playoff Rankings: 5 Most Important Questions, What To Look For Tonight

What are the most important things to watch for in the first 2020-2021 College Football Playoff rankings to come out Tuesday night?

– How will we know if the committee is on its game?

– How the heck do you rank the Pac-12 teams?

– How much will the committee tease Cincinnati and BYU?

– Miami vs. Northwestern vs. Texas A&M

5. What will the top 4 be?

This is the one thing that everyone really cares about, and it’s actually one of the least important aspects to the first College Football Playoff rankings.

Super-fun trivia time. The first ever No. 1-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings was … ?

The answer coming in a moment, but it’ll prove a point.

In 2014, Florida State was No. 2, Auburn was third, and Ole Miss was fourth. Ohio State won the national championship, and where was it ranked?

16th.

Florida State, Oregon, and Alabama got in, too, with the Ducks starting out ranked fifth and Bama sixth.

The first ever CFP No. 1 was … Dak Prescott’s Mississippi State team, and it finished seventh in the final rankings.

Out of the 24 teams ranked in the top four of the first six initial College Football Playoff rankings, only 13 of them ended up in the CFP.

Remember, even in this wacky year the rules – implied and suggested – still apply.

These rankings get thrown out and the committee starts over next week, all that really matters are the final rankings, and you’re a mortal lock if you go unbeaten and win your Power Five conference championship, and you’re almost a lock if you lose one game but win your Power Five conference championship.

Oh, and to answer the question, Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and to go on a bit of a limb, Texas A&M.

