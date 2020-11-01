College Football Playoff Chase: Who's Still Alive After Week 9

Who’s still alive in the chase to get into the 2020-2021 College Football Playoff?

Next week it’s really on when the Pac-12 adds its two-cents into the mix.

As always, the ground rules for this are 1) win your Power Five championship and go unbeaten and you’re almost certainly in, or 2) finish with one loss and a Power Five championship and you’re probably in, or 3) lose one game in the SEC, Big Ten or ACC and as long as that’s it, you have a shot.

Everyone else is playing for the joy of college football.

Teams that haven’t played yet, but really don’t have a shot at the College Football Playoff

No. Just … no.

MAC

Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Teams that haven’t played yet, but have a chance

With a short season, go 7-0 with a Pac-12 championship and there’s a shot. 6-1 and ehhhhhhh.

Pac-12

Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

