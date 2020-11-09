College Football Playoff Chase: Who's Still Alive After Week 10

Who’s still alive in the chase to get into the 2020-2021 College Football Playoff?

Next week it’s really on when the Pac-12 adds its two-cents into the mix.

As always, the ground rules for this are 1) win your Power Five championship and go unbeaten and you’re almost certainly in, or 2) finish with one loss and a Power Five championship and you’re probably in, or 3) lose one game in the SEC, Big Ten or ACC and as long as that’s it, you have a shot.

Everyone else is playing for the joy of college football.

With a short season, go 7-0 with a Pac-12 championship and there’s a shot. 6-1 and ehhhhhhh.

Pac-12

Arizona, Cal, Utah, Washington

Finished. Done. Let’s go take a steam …

These teams are either Power Five programs with multiple losses or Group of Five programs with one loss. Also being added is any Pac-12 team with a loss – there’s no chance with the league’s short schedule.

Unless something insane happens, these 83 teams are out of the College Football Playoff hunt.

ACC

Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

American Athletic Conference

East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Navy, SMU, Tulane, Temple, Tulsa, UCF, USF

Big Ten

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers

Big 12

Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia,

Conference USA

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA, WKU, (Old Dominion not playing in 2020)

Independents

Army, (New Mexico State, UConn not playing in 2020. UMass

MAC

Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, Ohio,

Mountain West

Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

Pac-12

Arizona State, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA

SEC

Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Sun Belt

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Texas State, Troy, ULM

