College Football Odds: Week 13 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 13 and Thanksgiving Weekend. Where are the values?

Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 13. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Colorado State at Air Force

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -8

Actual BetMGM Line: Air Force -6.5

New Mexico at Utah State

Fiu Early Guess: New Mexico -5

Actual BetMGM Line: New Mexico -5.5

UCF at USF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -27

Actual BetMGM Line: UCF -24.5

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Notre Dame -3.5

Stanford at Cal

Fiu Early Guess: Stanford -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Cal -2.5

Oregon at Oregon State

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -15

Actual BetMGM Line: Oregon -16.5

Iowa State at Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Texas -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Texas -2

Nebraska at Iowa

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -13.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Iowa -14

Wyoming at UNLV

Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -11.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Wyoming -14.5

Southern Miss at UAB

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -16

Actual BetMGM Line: UAB -16

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Central Michigan -5

UMass at Liberty

Fiu Early Guess: Liberty -30

Actual BetMGM Line: Liberty -38.5

TCU at Kansas

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -26

Actual BetMGM Line: TCU -24

Georgia Southern at Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia State -1

Arkansas at Missouri

Fiu Early Guess: Missouri -1.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Missouri -2

Georgia at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -17.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia -19

Kentucky at Florida

Fiu Early Guess: Florida -28

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida -21.5

SMU at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -10.5

Actual BetMGM Line: SMU -11

Pitt at Clemson

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -30

Actual BetMGM Line: Clemson -26

