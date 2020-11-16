College Football Odds: Week 12 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 12. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 12. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Akron at Kent State

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -27

Actual BetMGM Line: Kent State -24

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -32

Actual BetMGM Line: Buffalo -31

Northern Illinois at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -17

Actual BetMGM Line: Ball State -13

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -7.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Toledo -7.5

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Central Michigan -1

Utan State at Wyoming

Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -17.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Wyoming -18.5

Tulane at Tulsa

Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Tulsa -4

Syracuse at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -15

Actual BetMGM Line: Louisville -18

Purdue at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Purdue -2.5

New Mexico at Air Force

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -8

Actual BetMGM Line: Air Force -10

UMass at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -28

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida Atlantic -29

UCLA at Oregon

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Oregon -14

Iowa at Penn State

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -4

Actual BetMGM Line: Iowa -2

Virginia Tech at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -2

Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia Tech -3

Georgia Tech at Miami

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -16.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Miami -19

Wake Forest at Duke

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -10.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Wake Forest -6

East Carolina at Temple

Fiu Early Guess: Temple -6.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Temple -2

Cincinnati at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -6

Actual BetMGM Line: Cincinnati -4

Mississippi State at Georgia

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -25

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia -24

NEXT: Part 2 of the Week 12 Early Line Predictions