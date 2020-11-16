College Football Odds: Week 12 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 12. Where are the values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 12. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.
Akron at Kent State
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -27
Actual BetMGM Line: Kent State -24
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -32
Actual BetMGM Line: Buffalo -31
Northern Illinois at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -17
Actual BetMGM Line: Ball State -13
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -7.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Toledo -7.5
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -3
Actual BetMGM Line: Central Michigan -1
Utan State at Wyoming
Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -17.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Wyoming -18.5
Tulane at Tulsa
Fiu Early Guess: Tulsa -4
Actual BetMGM Line: Tulsa -4
Syracuse at Louisville
Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -15
Actual BetMGM Line: Louisville -18
Purdue at Minnesota
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -4
Actual BetMGM Line: Purdue -2.5
New Mexico at Air Force
Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -8
Actual BetMGM Line: Air Force -10
UMass at Florida Atlantic
Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -28
Actual BetMGM Line: Florida Atlantic -29
UCLA at Oregon
Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -11
Actual BetMGM Line: Oregon -14
Iowa at Penn State
Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -4
Actual BetMGM Line: Iowa -2
Virginia Tech at Pitt
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -2
Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia Tech -3
Georgia Tech at Miami
Fiu Early Guess: Miami -16.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Miami -19
Wake Forest at Duke
Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -10.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Wake Forest -6
East Carolina at Temple
Fiu Early Guess: Temple -6.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Temple -2
Cincinnati at UCF
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -6
Actual BetMGM Line: Cincinnati -4
Mississippi State at Georgia
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -25
Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia -24