College Football Odds: Week 11 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 11. Where are the values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 11. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.
Akron at Ohio
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -27
Actual BetMGM Line: Ohio -24.5
Kent State at Bowling Green
Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -21
Actual BetMGM Line: Kent State -18
Miami University at Buffalo
Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -11.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Buffalo -9
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -5
Actual BetMGM Line: Central Michigan -6
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -3.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Ball State -8
Toledo at Western Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -5.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Western Michigan -2.5
Colorado State at Boise State
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -11
Actual BetMGM Line: Boise State -13
Florida Atlantic at FIU
Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -9
Actual BetMGM Line: Florida Atlantic -9
Iowa at Minnesota
Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -2.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Iowa -3
East Carolina at Cincinnati
Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -28
Actual BetMGM Line: Cincinnati -26
Utah at UCLA
Fiu Early Guess: Utah -8.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Utah -5
Memphis at Navy
Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -6.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Memphis -9
Arkansas at Florida
Fiu Early Guess: Florida -18
Actual BetMGM Line: Florida -16
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -20
Actual BetMGM Line: Kentucky -17
TCU at West Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: West Virginia -4
Actual BetMGM Line: West Virginia -3
Florida State at NC State
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -8
Actual BetMGM Line: NC State -7
Texas A&M at Tennessee
Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -9
Actual BetMGM Line: Texas A&M -12
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -16
Actual BetMGM Line: Notre Dame -13
Texas State at Georgia Southern
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Southern -11
Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia Southern -10
Pitt at Georgia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -8.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Pitt -7
Miami at Virginia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Miami -5
Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia Tech -2
Temple at UCF
Fiu Early Guess: UCF -26
Actual BetMGM Line: UCF -29
Ohio State at Maryland
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -18.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Ohio State -26
Wisconsin at Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -11
Actual BetMGM Line: Michigan -1