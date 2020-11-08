College Football Odds: Week 11 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 11. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 11. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Akron at Ohio

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio -27

Actual BetMGM Line: Ohio -24.5

Kent State at Bowling Green

Fiu Early Guess: Kent State -21

Actual BetMGM Line: Kent State -18

Miami University at Buffalo

Fiu Early Guess: Buffalo -11.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Buffalo -9

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Fiu Early Guess: Central Michigan -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Central Michigan -6

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Fiu Early Guess: Ball State -3.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Ball State -8

Toledo at Western Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Western Michigan -5.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Western Michigan -2.5

Colorado State at Boise State

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Boise State -13

Florida Atlantic at FIU

Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -9

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida Atlantic -9

Iowa at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Iowa -3

East Carolina at Cincinnati

Fiu Early Guess: Cincinnati -28

Actual BetMGM Line: Cincinnati -26

Utah at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: Utah -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Utah -5

Memphis at Navy

Fiu Early Guess: Memphis -6.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Memphis -9

Arkansas at Florida

Fiu Early Guess: Florida -18

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida -16

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -20

Actual BetMGM Line: Kentucky -17

TCU at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: West Virginia -4

Actual BetMGM Line: West Virginia -3

Florida State at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -8

Actual BetMGM Line: NC State -7

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Texas A&M -9

Actual BetMGM Line: Texas A&M -12

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -16

Actual BetMGM Line: Notre Dame -13

Texas State at Georgia Southern

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia Southern -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia Southern -10

Pitt at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Pitt -7

Miami at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia Tech -2

Temple at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -26

Actual BetMGM Line: UCF -29

Ohio State at Maryland

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -18.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Ohio State -26

Wisconsin at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Wisconsin -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Michigan -1

