College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 14

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 14. Where are the values?
Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak
Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 14. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.
WKU at Charlotte
Fiu Early Guess: Charlotte -3
Actual BetMGM Line: Charlotte -1.5
Louisiana Tech at North Texas
Fiu Early Guess: North Texas -2.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Louisiana Tech -3.5
Air Force at Utah State
Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -11
Actual BetMGM Line: Air Force -10
Louisiana at Appalachian State
Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -1.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Appalachian State -3
Southern Miss at UTEP
Fiu Early Guess: UTEP -5
Actual BetMGM Line: PICK
Boise State at UNLV
Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -25
Actual BetMGM Line: Boise State -26
Washington State at USC
Fiu Early Guess: USC -11
Actual BetMGM Line: USC -14
Georgia Tech at NC State
Fiu Early Guess: NC State -8.5
Actual BetMGM Line: NC State -8
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -31
Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia -33.5
Clemson at Virginia Tech
Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -20
Actual BetMGM Line: Clemson -22
Boston College at Virginia
Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -5
Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia -6
South Carolina at Kentucky
Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -13
Actual BetMGM Line: Kentucky -12
Liberty at Coastal Carolina
Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -3.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Coastal Carolina -6
Maryland at Michigan
Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -2.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Michigan -5
Ohio State at Michigan State
Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -27
Actual BetMGM Line: Ohio State -22
Nebraska at Purdue
Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -3.5
Actual BetMGM Line: Purdue -2