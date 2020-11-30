College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 14

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 14. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 14. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Get all lines this week at and bet on all the games at BetMGM

WKU at Charlotte

Fiu Early Guess: Charlotte -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Charlotte -1.5

Louisiana Tech at North Texas

Fiu Early Guess: North Texas -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Louisiana Tech -3.5

Air Force at Utah State

Fiu Early Guess: Air Force -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Air Force -10

Louisiana at Appalachian State

Fiu Early Guess: Appalachian State -1.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Appalachian State -3

Southern Miss at UTEP

Fiu Early Guess: UTEP -5

Actual BetMGM Line: PICK

Boise State at UNLV

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -25

Actual BetMGM Line: Boise State -26

Washington State at USC

Fiu Early Guess: USC -11

Actual BetMGM Line: USC -14

Georgia Tech at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: NC State -8

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -31

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia -33.5

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -20

Actual BetMGM Line: Clemson -22

If you’re looking to get in on sports betting action this weekend, sign up with BetMGM.

Boston College at Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia -6

South Carolina at Kentucky

Fiu Early Guess: Kentucky -13

Actual BetMGM Line: Kentucky -12

Liberty at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -3.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Coastal Carolina -6

Maryland at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Michigan -5

Ohio State at Michigan State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -27

Actual BetMGM Line: Ohio State -22

Nebraska at Purdue

Fiu Early Guess: Purdue -3.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Purdue -2

NEXT: Part 2 of the Week 14 Early Line Predictions