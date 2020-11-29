College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 13

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Rankings

By November 29, 2020 4:49 am

As always, the rankings try to take into account what’s happening with the season as much as possible – look at the schedules for you answer for most of this – but it gets tricky when an East Carolina blasts an SMU and a Michigan State gets by Northwestern.

There’s a trickle-down effect from there whenever there’s an upset or three. Throw a Rutgers over Purdue in there along with a Hawaii over Nevada, and the whole puzzle gets destroyed.

And then there’s the Pac-12 and a good chunk of the Big Ten. Teams like USC, Oregon, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Utah – that’s still as much on talent and expectations as performance.

But the top of this thing is shaking out. Again, it’s almost all about the schedule first, second and third … and the eye test kicks in.

CFN Rankings After Week 13
Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

127 UMass Minutemen (0-4)

Week 13: Liberty 45, UMass 0
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-5)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 14 Opponent: at Charlotte

125 Bowling Green Falcons (0-4)

Week 13: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 14 Opponent: at Akron

124 ULM Warhawks (0-8)

Week 13: Louisiana 70, ULM 29
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 14 Opponent: at Arkansas State

123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 14 Opponent: at UTEP

122 Rice Owls (1-2)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 14 Opponent: at Marshall

121 Akron Zips (0-4)

Week 13: Miami University 38, Akron 7
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 14 Opponent: Bowling Green

120 WKU Hilltoppers (4-6)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 14 Opponent: at Charlotte (Tuesday)

119 UTEP Miners (2-4)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 14 Opponent: Southern Miss

118 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-6)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

117 New Mexico Lobos (0-5)

Week 13: Utah State 41, New Mexico 27
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 14 Opponent: Wyoming

116 North Texas Mean Green (3-4)

Week 13: UTSA 49, North Texas 17
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 14 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

115 UNLV Rebels (0-5)

Week 13: Wyoming 45, UNLV 14
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 14 Opponent: Boise State

114 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-4)

Week 13: Western Michigan 30, Northern Illinois 27
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 14 Opponent: Toledo

113 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 14 Opponent: FIU

112 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3)

Week 13: Central Michigan 31, Eastern Michigan 23
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 14 Opponent: at Western Michigan

111 UAB Blazers (3-3)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

110 Utah State Aggies (1-4)

Week 13: Utah State 41, New Mexico 27
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 14 Opponent: Air Force

109 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 14 Opponent: at North Texas

108 Ohio Bobcats (2-1)

Week 13: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 14 Opponent: Buffalo

107 Toledo Rockets (2-2)

Week 13: Ball State 27, Toledo 24
Last Week Ranking: 92
Week 14 Opponent: at Northern Illinois

106 Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7)

Week 13: South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31
Last Week Ranking: 81
Week 14 Opponent: ULM

105 Texas State Bobcats (2-10)

Week 13: Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

104 USF Bulls (1-7)

Week 13: UCF 58, USF 46
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

103 Temple Owls (1-6)

Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

102 South Alabama Jaguars (4-6)

Week 13: South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 14 Opponent: Troy

101 Central Michigan Chippewas (3-1)

Week 13: Central Michigan 31, Eastern Michigan 23
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 14 Opponent: Ball State

