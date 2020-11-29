College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 13

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 13

As always, the rankings try to take into account what’s happening with the season as much as possible – look at the schedules for you answer for most of this – but it gets tricky when an East Carolina blasts an SMU and a Michigan State gets by Northwestern.

There’s a trickle-down effect from there whenever there’s an upset or three. Throw a Rutgers over Purdue in there along with a Hawaii over Nevada, and the whole puzzle gets destroyed.

And then there’s the Pac-12 and a good chunk of the Big Ten. Teams like USC, Oregon, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Utah – that’s still as much on talent and expectations as performance.

But the top of this thing is shaking out. Again, it’s almost all about the schedule first, second and third … and the eye test kicks in.

127 UMass Minutemen (0-4)

Week 13: Liberty 45, UMass 0

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-5)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 14 Opponent: at Charlotte

125 Bowling Green Falcons (0-4)

Week 13: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 14 Opponent: at Akron

124 ULM Warhawks (0-8)

Week 13: Louisiana 70, ULM 29

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 14 Opponent: at Arkansas State

123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 14 Opponent: at UTEP

122 Rice Owls (1-2)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 14 Opponent: at Marshall

121 Akron Zips (0-4)

Week 13: Miami University 38, Akron 7

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 14 Opponent: Bowling Green

120 WKU Hilltoppers (4-6)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 14 Opponent: at Charlotte (Tuesday)

119 UTEP Miners (2-4)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 14 Opponent: Southern Miss

118 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-6)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

117 New Mexico Lobos (0-5)

Week 13: Utah State 41, New Mexico 27

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 14 Opponent: Wyoming

116 North Texas Mean Green (3-4)

Week 13: UTSA 49, North Texas 17

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 14 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

115 UNLV Rebels (0-5)

Week 13: Wyoming 45, UNLV 14

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 14 Opponent: Boise State

114 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-4)

Week 13: Western Michigan 30, Northern Illinois 27

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 14 Opponent: Toledo

113 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 14 Opponent: FIU

112 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3)

Week 13: Central Michigan 31, Eastern Michigan 23

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 14 Opponent: at Western Michigan

111 UAB Blazers (3-3)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

110 Utah State Aggies (1-4)

Week 13: Utah State 41, New Mexico 27

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 14 Opponent: Air Force

109 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 14 Opponent: at North Texas

108 Ohio Bobcats (2-1)

Week 13: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 14 Opponent: Buffalo

107 Toledo Rockets (2-2)

Week 13: Ball State 27, Toledo 24

Last Week Ranking: 92

Week 14 Opponent: at Northern Illinois

106 Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7)

Week 13: South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31

Last Week Ranking: 81

Week 14 Opponent: ULM

105 Texas State Bobcats (2-10)

Week 13: Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

104 USF Bulls (1-7)

Week 13: UCF 58, USF 46

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

103 Temple Owls (1-6)

Week 13: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME

102 South Alabama Jaguars (4-6)

Week 13: South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 14 Opponent: Troy

101 Central Michigan Chippewas (3-1)

Week 13: Central Michigan 31, Eastern Michigan 23

Last Week Ranking: 93

Week 14 Opponent: Ball State

