College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 13

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 13
As always, the rankings try to take into account what’s happening with the season as much as possible – look at the schedules for you answer for most of this – but it gets tricky when an East Carolina blasts an SMU and a Michigan State gets by Northwestern.
There’s a trickle-down effect from there whenever there’s an upset or three. Throw a Rutgers over Purdue in there along with a Hawaii over Nevada, and the whole puzzle gets destroyed.
And then there’s the Pac-12 and a good chunk of the Big Ten. Teams like USC, Oregon, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Utah – that’s still as much on talent and expectations as performance.
But the top of this thing is shaking out. Again, it’s almost all about the schedule first, second and third … and the eye test kicks in.
CFN Rankings After Week 13
Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100
127 UMass Minutemen (0-4)
Week 13: Liberty 45, UMass 0
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME
126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-5)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 14 Opponent: at Charlotte
125 Bowling Green Falcons (0-4)
Week 13: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 14 Opponent: at Akron
124 ULM Warhawks (0-8)
Week 13: Louisiana 70, ULM 29
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 14 Opponent: at Arkansas State
123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 14 Opponent: at UTEP
122 Rice Owls (1-2)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 14 Opponent: at Marshall
121 Akron Zips (0-4)
Week 13: Miami University 38, Akron 7
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 14 Opponent: Bowling Green
120 WKU Hilltoppers (4-6)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 14 Opponent: at Charlotte (Tuesday)
119 UTEP Miners (2-4)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 14 Opponent: Southern Miss
118 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-6)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME
117 New Mexico Lobos (0-5)
Week 13: Utah State 41, New Mexico 27
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 14 Opponent: Wyoming
116 North Texas Mean Green (3-4)
Week 13: UTSA 49, North Texas 17
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 14 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
115 UNLV Rebels (0-5)
Week 13: Wyoming 45, UNLV 14
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 14 Opponent: Boise State
114 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-4)
Week 13: Western Michigan 30, Northern Illinois 27
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 14 Opponent: Toledo
113 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 14 Opponent: FIU
112 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-3)
Week 13: Central Michigan 31, Eastern Michigan 23
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 14 Opponent: at Western Michigan
111 UAB Blazers (3-3)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME
110 Utah State Aggies (1-4)
Week 13: Utah State 41, New Mexico 27
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 14 Opponent: Air Force
109 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 14 Opponent: at North Texas
108 Ohio Bobcats (2-1)
Week 13: Ohio 52, Bowling Green 10
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 14 Opponent: Buffalo
107 Toledo Rockets (2-2)
Week 13: Ball State 27, Toledo 24
Last Week Ranking: 92
Week 14 Opponent: at Northern Illinois
106 Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7)
Week 13: South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31
Last Week Ranking: 81
Week 14 Opponent: ULM
105 Texas State Bobcats (2-10)
Week 13: Coastal Carolina 49, Texas State 14
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME
104 USF Bulls (1-7)
Week 13: UCF 58, USF 46
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME
103 Temple Owls (1-6)
Week 13: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 14 Opponent: NO GAME
102 South Alabama Jaguars (4-6)
Week 13: South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 31
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 14 Opponent: Troy
101 Central Michigan Chippewas (3-1)
Week 13: Central Michigan 31, Eastern Michigan 23
Last Week Ranking: 93
Week 14 Opponent: Ball State
