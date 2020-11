College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 12

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 12

We’re done playing nice-nice with the Big 12.

Oklahoma looks fantastic, but it might be passing the eye test because it’s beating up on mediocre teams.

Coastal Carolina is still unbeaten, and it just got by a strong Appalachian State. Louisiana has one loss – to Coastal Carolina – and it blew out Iowa State 31-14 in Ames. Iowa State beat Oklahoma, and go from there …

Results matter. Non-conference games have consequences. It’s not fair to what happened on the field to rank any Big 12 team ahead of Coastal Carolina or Louisiana unless there’s a big collapse by the Sun Belt stars.

So feel free to fire out your beefs and complaints – this is a work in progress and we try to get this as close to the pin as possible – but before you do, look at your team’s schedule and keep diving in further. You’ll probably have your answer.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN Rankings After Week 12

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

127 UMass Minutemen (0-3)

Week 12: Florida Atlantic 24, UMass 2

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 13 Opponent: at Liberty

126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-5)

Week 12: WKU 38, FIU 21

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 13 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

125 Bowling Green Falcons (0-3)

Week 12: Buffalo 42, Bowling Green 17

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 13 Opponent: Buffalo

124 ULM Warhawks (0-7)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 13 Opponent: Louisiana

123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7)

Week 12: UTSA 23, Southern Miss 20

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 13 Opponent: at UAB

122 Rice Owls (1-2)

Week 12: North Texas 27, Rice 17

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 13 Opponent: UTEP

121 Akron Zips (0-3)

Week 12: Kent State 69, Akron 35

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 13 Opponent: Miami Univ.

120 WKU Hilltoppers (4-6)

Week 12: WKU 38, FIU 21

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 13 Opponent: at Charlotte

119 UTEP Miners (2-4)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 13 Opponent: at Rice

118 USF Bulls (1-7)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 13 Opponent: UCF

117 Kansas Jayhawks (0-7)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 13 Opponent: TCU

116 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-3)

Week 12: Ball State 31, Northern Illinois 25

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 13 Opponent: at Western Michigan

115 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-6)

Week 12: Middle Tennessee 20, Troy 17

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 13 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

114 UNLV Rebels (0-4)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 13 Opponent: at Hawaii

113 Temple Owls (1-6)

Week 12: East Carolina 28, Temple 3

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 13 Opponent: Cincinnati

112 North Texas Mean Green (3-3)

Week 12: North Texas 27, Rice 17

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 13 Opponent: Southern Miss

111 East Carolina Pirates (2-6)

Week 12: East Carolina 28, Temple 3

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 13 Opponent: SMU

110 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 13 Opponent: WKU

109 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2)

Week 12: Toledo 45, Eastern Michigan 28

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 13 Opponent: Central Michigan

108 UAB Blazers (3-3)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 13 Opponent: Southern Miss

107 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 13 Opponent: at FIU

106 Utah State Aggies (0-4)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 13 Opponent: Air Force

105 Ohio Bobcats (1-1)

Week 12: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 13 Opponent: Bowling Green

104 Syracuse Orange (1-8)

Week 12: Louisville 30, Syracuse 0

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 13 Opponent: NC State

103 South Alabama Jaguars (3-6)

Week 12: Georgia State 31, South Alabama 14

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 13 Opponent: at Arkansas State

102 New Mexico Lobos (0-4)

Week 12: Air Force 28, New Mexico 0

Last Week Ranking: 100

Week 13 Opponent: at Utah State

101 Vanderbilt Commodores (0-7)

Week 12: Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17

Last Week Ranking: 98

Week 13 Opponent: Tennessee

CFN Rankings After Week 12

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

NEXT: College Football News Rankings Top 100