College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 11

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 11

Who did you beat?

Now it’s really coming down to the various resumés, and there’s a problem.

BYU and Cincinnati haven’t beaten anyone all that great. There’s no Power Five win for either one, and the supposedly big wins they did come up with now seem like no big deal with all the Power Five conference schedules rolling. However, they’ve been so dominant that they get the benefit of the doubt – sort of.

Sorry, but even in their weakened states, beating Penn State and Michigan is still impressive – and Indiana still has to go to Ohio State and Wisconsin.

So feel free to fire out your beefs and complaints – this is a work in progress and we want to make sure we get all of this as close to the pin as possible – but before you do, look at your team’s schedule and keep diving in further. You’ll probably have your answer.

127 UMass Minutemen (0-2)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 12 Opponent: Florida Atlantic (Nov. 20)

126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-4)

Week 11: Florida Atlantic 38, FIU 19

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 12 Opponent: at WKU

125 Bowling Green Falcons (0-2)

Week 11: Kent State 62, Bowling Green 24

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 12 Opponent: Kent State

124 ULM Warhawks (0-7)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 12 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

123 Akron Zips (0-2)

Week 11: Ohio 24, Akron 10

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 12 Opponent: at Kent State

122 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-6)

Week 11: WKU 10, Southern Miss 7

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 12 Opponent: UTSA

121 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6)

Week 11: Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 12 Opponent: at Troy

120 Rice Owls (1-1)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 12 Opponent: at North Texas

119 WKU Hilltoppers (3-6)

Week 11: WKU 10, Southern Miss 7

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 12 Opponent: FIU

118 UTEP Miners (2-4)

Week 11: UTSA 52, UTEP 21

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 12 Opponent: UAB

117 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 12 Opponent: Rice

116 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2)

Week 11: Central Michigan 40, Northern Illinois 10

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 12 Opponent: at Ball State

115 USF Bulls (1-7)

Week 11: Houston 56, USF 21

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 12 Opponent: Navy

114 Kansas Jayhawks (0-7)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 12 Opponent: Texas

113 UNLV Rebels (0-4)

Week 11: San Jose State 34, UNLV 17

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 12 Opponent: at Colorado State

112 Temple Owls (1-5)

Week 11: UCF 38, Temple 13

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 12 Opponent: East Carolina

111 East Carolina Pirates (1-6)

Week 11: Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 12 Opponent: at Temple

110 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 12 Opponent: at Marshall

109 UTSA Roadrunners (5-4)

Week 11: UTSA 52, UTEP 21

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 12 Opponent: at Southern Miss

108 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1)

Week 11: Ball State 38, Eastern Michigan 31

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 12 Opponent: Toledo

107 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1)

Week 11: Florida Atlantic 38, FIU 19

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 12 Opponent: UMass

106 UAB Blazers (3-3)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 12 Opponent: at UTEP

105 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)

Week 11: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 12 Opponent: ULM

104 Utah State Aggies (0-4)

Week 11: Fresno State 35, Utah State 16

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 12 Opponent: at Wyoming

103 Ohio Bobcats (1-1)

Week 11: Ohio 24, Akron 10

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 12 Opponent: at Miami University

102 Texas State Bobcats (1-9)

Week 11: Georgia Southern 40, Texas State 38

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 12 Opponent: Arkansas State

101 South Alabama Jaguars (3-5)

Week 11: Louisiana 38, South Alabama 10

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 12 Opponent: Georgia State

