College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 11

Who did you beat?
Now it’s really coming down to the various resumés, and there’s a problem.
BYU and Cincinnati haven’t beaten anyone all that great. There’s no Power Five win for either one, and the supposedly big wins they did come up with now seem like no big deal with all the Power Five conference schedules rolling. However, they’ve been so dominant that they get the benefit of the doubt – sort of.
Sorry, but even in their weakened states, beating Penn State and Michigan is still impressive – and Indiana still has to go to Ohio State and Wisconsin.
So feel free to fire out your beefs and complaints – this is a work in progress and we want to make sure we get all of this as close to the pin as possible – but before you do, look at your team’s schedule and keep diving in further. You’ll probably have your answer.
127 UMass Minutemen (0-2)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 12 Opponent: Florida Atlantic (Nov. 20)
126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-4)
Week 11: Florida Atlantic 38, FIU 19
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 12 Opponent: at WKU
125 Bowling Green Falcons (0-2)
Week 11: Kent State 62, Bowling Green 24
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 12 Opponent: Kent State
124 ULM Warhawks (0-7)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 12 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
123 Akron Zips (0-2)
Week 11: Ohio 24, Akron 10
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 12 Opponent: at Kent State
122 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-6)
Week 11: WKU 10, Southern Miss 7
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 12 Opponent: UTSA
121 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6)
Week 11: Marshall 42, Middle Tennessee 14
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 12 Opponent: at Troy
120 Rice Owls (1-1)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 12 Opponent: at North Texas
119 WKU Hilltoppers (3-6)
Week 11: WKU 10, Southern Miss 7
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 12 Opponent: FIU
118 UTEP Miners (2-4)
Week 11: UTSA 52, UTEP 21
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 12 Opponent: UAB
117 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 12 Opponent: Rice
116 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-2)
Week 11: Central Michigan 40, Northern Illinois 10
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 12 Opponent: at Ball State
115 USF Bulls (1-7)
Week 11: Houston 56, USF 21
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 12 Opponent: Navy
114 Kansas Jayhawks (0-7)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 12 Opponent: Texas
113 UNLV Rebels (0-4)
Week 11: San Jose State 34, UNLV 17
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 12 Opponent: at Colorado State
112 Temple Owls (1-5)
Week 11: UCF 38, Temple 13
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 12 Opponent: East Carolina
111 East Carolina Pirates (1-6)
Week 11: Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 12 Opponent: at Temple
110 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 12 Opponent: at Marshall
109 UTSA Roadrunners (5-4)
Week 11: UTSA 52, UTEP 21
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 12 Opponent: at Southern Miss
108 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1)
Week 11: Ball State 38, Eastern Michigan 31
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 12 Opponent: Toledo
107 Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1)
Week 11: Florida Atlantic 38, FIU 19
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 12 Opponent: UMass
106 UAB Blazers (3-3)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 12 Opponent: at UTEP
105 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)
Week 11: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 104
Week 12 Opponent: ULM
104 Utah State Aggies (0-4)
Week 11: Fresno State 35, Utah State 16
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 12 Opponent: at Wyoming
103 Ohio Bobcats (1-1)
Week 11: Ohio 24, Akron 10
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 12 Opponent: at Miami University
102 Texas State Bobcats (1-9)
Week 11: Georgia Southern 40, Texas State 38
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 12 Opponent: Arkansas State
101 South Alabama Jaguars (3-5)
Week 11: Louisiana 38, South Alabama 10
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 12 Opponent: Georgia State
