College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 10

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 10
And now Liberty screws everything up.
At this point in the season, there has to be a healthy mix of opinion to go along with what has to be done based on what happened on the field.
BYU and Cincinnati appear to be very good teams that just so happen to have mediocre schedules, while Liberty seems to be a good team that has two Power Five wins – Syracuse and now Virginia Tech – for the better resumé.
Liberty also screws up the ACC pecking order. Coming up with one big win over a team isn’t the same as dealing with the weekly grind of a Power Five schedule, but as the line continues to go, non-conference games have consequences.
Virginia Tech lost at home to an unbeaten Liberty. That’s going to stick with the Hokies and the ACC for the rest of the season, just like the Big 12’s 0-3 home record against the Sun Belt won’t be shaken.
Louisiana still has just one loss to an unbeaten Coastal Carolina, and the 34-13 road win over Iowa State is by far the worst thing to happen to the Cyclones this year.
Up top … whatever. The top four teams are the top four teams. Alabama has been more dominant overall, Notre Dame gets credit for pulling off a win over Clemson, Ohio State is amazing but hasn’t beaten anyone – if you go by Penn State’s 0-3 record – and Clemson is fine but beaten up.
Credit is given overall for wins over Power Five programs in big situations. Michigan and Penn State might be struggling, but they’re still Michigan and Penn State, and Indiana beat them both.
As always, if you have a major issue with these, check the schedules – your team probably lost to someone it shouldn’t have.
CFN Rankings After Week 10
Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100
127 UMass Minutemen (0-2)
Week 10: Marshall 51, UMass 10
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic (Nov. 20)
126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-3)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
125 ULM Warhawks (0-7)
Week 10: Georgia State 52, ULM 34
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 11 Opponent: at Arkansas State
124 Akron Zips (0-1)
Week 10: Western Michigan 58, Akron 13
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 11 Opponent: at Ohio
123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-5)
Week 10: Southern Miss 24, North Alabama 13
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 11 Opponent: at WKU
122 Bowling Green Falcons (0-1)
Week 10: Toledo 38, Bowling Green 3
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 11 Opponent: at Toledo
121 Rice Owls (1-1)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 11 Opponent: at Louisiana Tech
120 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 11 Opponent: at Marshall
119 WKU Hilltoppers (2-6)
Week 10: Florida Atlantic 10, WKU 6
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 11 Opponent: Southern Miss
118 UTEP Miners (2-3)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 11 Opponent: at UTSA
117 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 11 Opponent: at UAB
116 Texas State Bobcats (1-8)
Week 10: Appalachian State 38, Texas State 17
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 11 Opponent: at Georgia Southern
115 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)
Week 10: Buffalo 49, Northern Illinois 30
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 11 Opponent: Central Michigan
114 USF Bulls (1-6)
Week 10: Memphis 34, USF 33
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 11 Opponent: at Houston
113 Kansas Jayhawks (0-7)
Week 10: Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 11 Opponent: Texas (Nov. 21)
112 UNLV Rebels (0-3)
Week 10: Fresno State 40, UNLV 27
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 11 Opponent: at San Jose State
111 Temple Owls (1-4)
Week 10: SMU 47, Temple 23
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 11 Opponent: at UCF
110 East Carolina Pirates (1-5)
Week 10: Tulane 38, East Carolina 21
Last Week Ranking: 106
Week 11 Opponent: at Cincinnati
109 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 103
Week 11 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee
108 UTSA Roadrunners (4-4)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 11 Opponent: UTEP
107 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)
Week 10: Florida Atlantic 10, WKU 6
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 11 Opponent: at FIU
106 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0)
Week 10: Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 30
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 11 Opponent: at Ball State
105 UAB Blazers (3-3)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 11 Opponent: North Texas
104 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)
Week 10: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 98
Week 11 Opponent: Rice
103 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1)
Week 10: Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 30
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 11 Opponent: at Bowling Green
102 Utah State Aggies (0-3)
Week 10: Nevada 34, Utah State 9
Last Week Ranking: 96
Week 11 Opponent: Fresno State
101 Ohio Bobcats (0-1)
Week 10: Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27
Last Week Ranking: 105
Week 11 Opponent: Akron
