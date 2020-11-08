College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 10

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 10

And now Liberty screws everything up.

At this point in the season, there has to be a healthy mix of opinion to go along with what has to be done based on what happened on the field.

BYU and Cincinnati appear to be very good teams that just so happen to have mediocre schedules, while Liberty seems to be a good team that has two Power Five wins – Syracuse and now Virginia Tech – for the better resumé.

Liberty also screws up the ACC pecking order. Coming up with one big win over a team isn’t the same as dealing with the weekly grind of a Power Five schedule, but as the line continues to go, non-conference games have consequences.

Virginia Tech lost at home to an unbeaten Liberty. That’s going to stick with the Hokies and the ACC for the rest of the season, just like the Big 12’s 0-3 home record against the Sun Belt won’t be shaken.

Louisiana still has just one loss to an unbeaten Coastal Carolina, and the 34-13 road win over Iowa State is by far the worst thing to happen to the Cyclones this year.

Up top … whatever. The top four teams are the top four teams. Alabama has been more dominant overall, Notre Dame gets credit for pulling off a win over Clemson, Ohio State is amazing but hasn’t beaten anyone – if you go by Penn State’s 0-3 record – and Clemson is fine but beaten up.

Credit is given overall for wins over Power Five programs in big situations. Michigan and Penn State might be struggling, but they’re still Michigan and Penn State, and Indiana beat them both.

As always, if you have a major issue with these, check the schedules – your team probably lost to someone it shouldn’t have.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN Rankings After Week 10

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

127 UMass Minutemen (0-2)

Week 10: Marshall 51, UMass 10

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic (Nov. 20)

126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-3)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 11 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

125 ULM Warhawks (0-7)

Week 10: Georgia State 52, ULM 34

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 11 Opponent: at Arkansas State

124 Akron Zips (0-1)

Week 10: Western Michigan 58, Akron 13

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 11 Opponent: at Ohio

123 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-5)

Week 10: Southern Miss 24, North Alabama 13

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 11 Opponent: at WKU

122 Bowling Green Falcons (0-1)

Week 10: Toledo 38, Bowling Green 3

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 11 Opponent: at Toledo

121 Rice Owls (1-1)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 11 Opponent: at Louisiana Tech

120 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 11 Opponent: at Marshall

119 WKU Hilltoppers (2-6)

Week 10: Florida Atlantic 10, WKU 6

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 11 Opponent: Southern Miss

118 UTEP Miners (2-3)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 11 Opponent: at UTSA

117 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 11 Opponent: at UAB

116 Texas State Bobcats (1-8)

Week 10: Appalachian State 38, Texas State 17

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 11 Opponent: at Georgia Southern

115 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)

Week 10: Buffalo 49, Northern Illinois 30

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 11 Opponent: Central Michigan

114 USF Bulls (1-6)

Week 10: Memphis 34, USF 33

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 11 Opponent: at Houston

113 Kansas Jayhawks (0-7)

Week 10: Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 11 Opponent: Texas (Nov. 21)

112 UNLV Rebels (0-3)

Week 10: Fresno State 40, UNLV 27

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 11 Opponent: at San Jose State

111 Temple Owls (1-4)

Week 10: SMU 47, Temple 23

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 11 Opponent: at UCF

110 East Carolina Pirates (1-5)

Week 10: Tulane 38, East Carolina 21

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 11 Opponent: at Cincinnati

109 Charlotte 49ers (2-3)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 11 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee

108 UTSA Roadrunners (4-4)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 11 Opponent: UTEP

107 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)

Week 10: Florida Atlantic 10, WKU 6

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 11 Opponent: at FIU

106 Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0)

Week 10: Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 30

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 11 Opponent: at Ball State

105 UAB Blazers (3-3)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 11 Opponent: North Texas

104 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-3)

Week 10: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 98

Week 11 Opponent: Rice

103 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1)

Week 10: Kent State 27, Eastern Michigan 30

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 11 Opponent: at Bowling Green

102 Utah State Aggies (0-3)

Week 10: Nevada 34, Utah State 9

Last Week Ranking: 96

Week 11 Opponent: Fresno State

101 Ohio Bobcats (0-1)

Week 10: Central Michigan 30, Ohio 27

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 11 Opponent: Akron

CFN Rankings After Week 10

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

NEXT: College Football News Rankings Top 100