College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 13

We’re in Week 13 in College Football and this holiday weekend, we have many great handicapping opportunities, despite the postponements and cancellations. At press time, there are some great marquee games led by No. 22 Auburn at No. 1 Alabama, LSU at No. 5 Texas A&M and Maryland at No. 12 Indiana.

(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)

*Auburn has their work cut out for them against Alabama on Saturday in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers have won three straight and did have an impressive 48-11 victory on Oct. 31. But they have lacked the big win to get them back in the top 20. Bo Nix will need the biggest game of his career to give the Tigers a chance. Alabama has Mac Jones, who threw two costly picks in last year’s 48-45 upset by the Tigers. Alabama will not have head coach Nick Saban, who tested positive again (this time with symptoms). The Tide get revenge but they don’t cover the 24 points.

*LSU doesn’t have Joe Burrow at quarterback. They don’t even have starter Myles Brennan. But they do have phenom T.J. Finley, who is getting better have three starts. The Tigers aren’t going to win the title this season, but Finley is a future star. He’ll have a tough road game against Texas A&M, who hasn’t played since Nov. 7. They smashed South Carolina 48-3 in their last game as the Aggies have now won four straight. This is quite a team but they could be rusty this week. Take the points and the Tigers getting 15.

*Maryland is another team that has not played in two weeks due to COVID-19 issues on their team and coaches. They did beat Penn State 35-19 in their last outing on Nov. 7 and as Taulia Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes. He’ll meet another red-hot quarterback in Michael Penix. The Hoosiers quarterback threw for 491 yards and five TDs in a 42-35 loss at No. 4 Ohio State last week. Indiana didn’t win the game, but they showed they could hang in there against a very good team and forced three interceptions from Justin Fields. This week, they’ll beat up on Maryland at home, so lay the 11 points.

