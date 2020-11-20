College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 12

From Winners and Whiners
We’re in Week 12 in College Football and we have a good enough schedule to handicap this week, despite the postponements and cancellations. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern and No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma.
(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)
*Indiana gets to prove itself against Ohio State, who did not play last week due to COVID-19 issues on Maryland. The Hoosiers have been the surprise team int he Big 10 thanks to QB Michael Pennix Jr., who is 9-1 in his last 10 starts. Ohio State is led by Justin Fields, who has 11 touchdowns and 11 incompletions without an interceptions. The Buckeyes are the very heavy favorite, but that’s a lot of points to an Indiana team that is trying to make a statement. Take the dog.
*Wisconsin takes on Northwestern in a battle of undefeated Big Ten teams. The Badgers crushed Michigan last week 49-11 and it wasn’t even that close. What they did after three weeks off due to COVID-19 issues is pretty remarkable. This will be their first big test against a very tough Northwestern team. The Wildcats play defense and don’t do a lot of fancy things. They just win. Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey has done a very good job, throwing for 723 yards, but also has four interceptions. That’s a worry against a very strong Wisconsin defense. Lay the points with the Badgers.
*Oklahoma State is 5-1 and hasn’t played since Nov. 7 when they edged Kansas State by two on the road. It’s a battle of Spencers. The Cowboys are led by Spencer Sanders, who will need a huge game to beat the rival Sooners. The good news is that the OSU defense is allowing just 311.5 yards per game. They face an OU offense that is averaging 515 yards. Spencer Rattler has led the Sooners to four straight wins. They also have not played since Nov. 7, but they have put up 124 points combined in their last two games. This should be a fun one, but take the Sooners at home.
Presented by Winners and Whiners in partnership with CFBN!
