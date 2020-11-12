College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 11

From Winners and Whiners

We’re in Week 11 in College Football and unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues. At press time, we do know that these marquee games are still on including No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan, No. 11 Oregon at Washington State and No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech.

(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)

*Wisconsin hasn’t played since Oct. 23 due to COVID-19 issues. They crushed Illinois 45-7 in their opener and redshirt freshman QB Graham Mertz was sensational. But he tested positive on Oct. 24 and while it appears that he may play, that hasn’t been confirmed as of Wednesday. Michigan desperately needs a win after losing two straight to Michigan State (27-24) and Indiana (38-21). QB Joe Milton has thrown for over 300 yards in both games but the defense has been another story. Despite the line, it’s hard to take Wisconsin here and all the issues they’ve had the last two weeks. Take the home dog.

*Miami has won three straight games and they have just one loss to Clemson (42-17). Something appears to be missing, because they haven’t been dominant. But Virginia Tech has many more concerns and it starts on defense. They were shocked at home by Liberty last week 38-35 as a 17-point favorite. Liberty extended Hugh Freeze after the win and Justin Fuente may get the opposite if this continues. His Hokies have wins over Louisville, Duke and NC State. That’s not impressive. The Hurricanes and D’Eriq King should not be underdogs. Take the points on the road.

*Give credit to former Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich, who took over for Mike Leach at Washington State. True freshman QB Jayden de Laura passed for 227 yards and two TDs in his first game as Rolovich-led Washington State downed Oregon State 38-28 to open their season. The Cougars will have a tough matchup this week against Oregon, who crushed Stanford 35-14 last week to open their season. The Ducks also had a new QB in Tyler Shough, who threw for 227 yards and ran for 85 yards. Washington State has covered 10 straight in this one so take the 10 points here.

