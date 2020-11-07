College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 10

From Winners and Whiners

We’re in Week 10 in College Football and that means the Pac-12 is finally here to start their season in early November. This week, No. 23 Michigan visits No. 13 Indiana, No. 8 Florida meets No. 5 Georgia from Jacksonville, No. 1 Clemson takes on No. 4. Notre Dame.

*Michigan has opened the season at 1-1, after an impressive win over Minnesota by 25. They struggled last week, falling to rival Michigan State 27-24 at home. Jim Harbaugh is now 8-13 against Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Wisconsin during his five years. He’ll face an Indiana team that is 2-0 after shocking Penn State in the opener in overtime and then beating Rutgers on the road. Michael Pennix Jr. had three passing TDs and one rushing, while their defense forced three turnovers for the second straight week. Hoosiers are getting points, but take the Wolverines as a 3-point favorite. They are the more physical team and hungrier.

*Florida takes on Georgia in what would normally be the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party”. Florida is coming off a brawl-ridden win over Missouri last week, while Georgia struggled offensively to beat Kentucky 14-3. Both teams have one loss with Georgia falling to Alabama 41-24 and the Gators losing to Texas A&M 41-38 on the road. The Gators are led by QB Kyle Trask, who has 18 TDs and just two picks. He’ll be tested against a very good defense, though the Dawgs struggled against the pass vs. Alabama. The problem with Georgia is their mistake-prone quarterback Stetson Bennett. They also have a few key injuries on the defensive line. Take the points and the Gators.

*The most intriguing game of the weekend has Clemson going to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish. With Trevor Lawrence out another week due to COVID-19, the Tigers will have to rely on D.J. Uiagalelei, who threw for 342 yards and two TDs in Clemson’s come-from-behind 34-28 win over Boston College last week. When you barely beat B.C. at home, even if it’s a backup quarterback, there has to be a concern. Notre Dame hasn’t really played anybody, but they are 6-0 after crushing Georgia Tech on the road 31-13 last week. Ian Book has just seven TD passes and 1,224 yards passing. He also has 212 yards rushing and five TDs. They will miss Lawrence in this game and the Tigers’ defense gets exploited again. Take the Irish and the 5.5.

