College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13 Thanksgiving Weekend

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13 – Thanksgiving weekend – highlighted by Auburn at Alabama, Notre Dame at North Carolina, and LSU at Texas A&M.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 13 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 13 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Thursday, November 26

7:00 FS1

Line: New Mexico -5.5, o/u: 52.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Mexico*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: New Mexico

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Utah State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Mexico*

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: New Mexico

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New Mexico

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New Mexico

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Mexico

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: New Mexico

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: New Mexico*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: New Mexico*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New Mexico

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Utah State

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: New Mexico

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Mexico

CONSENSUS PICK: New Mexico

Iowa St at Texas | Nebraska at Iowa

Notre Dame at UNC | UCF at USF

Oregon at Oregon St | Kentucky at Florida

TTech at Ok St | Penn St at Michigan

Auburn at Bama | Pitt at Clemson

Miss St at Ole Miss | SJSU at Boise St

LSU at TA&M | Georgia at S Carolina

Nevada at Hawaii | Results So Far

NEXT: Iowa State at Texas, Nebraska at Iowa