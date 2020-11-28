College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13 Thanksgiving Weekend

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13 – Thanksgiving weekend – highlighted by Auburn at Alabama, Notre Dame at North Carolina, and LSU at Texas A&M.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Week 13 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
Thursday, November 26
New Mexico at Utah State
7:00 FS1
Line: New Mexico -5.5, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Mexico*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: New Mexico
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Utah State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Mexico*
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: New Mexico
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New Mexico
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New Mexico
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Mexico
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: New Mexico
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: New Mexico*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: New Mexico*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New Mexico
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Utah State
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: New Mexico
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Mexico
CONSENSUS PICK: New Mexico
