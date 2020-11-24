College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13 Thanksgiving Weekend

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13 – Thanksgiving weekend – highlighted by Auburn at Alabama, Notre Dame at North Carolina, and LSU at Texas A&M.
Week 13 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
Thursday, November 26
Colorado State at Air Force
2:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Air Force -5.5, o/u: 55
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Air Force
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Air Force
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Air Force
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Air Force
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Colorado State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Air Force
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Air Force
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Air Force
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Air Force
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Air Force
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Air Force*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Air Force
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Colorado St
CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force
New Mexico at Utah State
7:00 FS1
Line: New Mexico -5.5, o/u: 52.5
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: New Mexico
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Utah State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Mexico*
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: New Mexico
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New Mexico
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New Mexico
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Mexico
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: New Mexico
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: New Mexico*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: New Mexico*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New Mexico
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Utah State
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: New Mexico
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Mexico
CONSENSUS PICK: New Mexico
Utah at Arizona State | Results So Far