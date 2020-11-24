College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13 Thanksgiving Weekend

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13 Thanksgiving Weekend

CFN Expert Picks

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 13 Thanksgiving Weekend

By November 24, 2020 11:44 am

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 13 – Thanksgiving weekend – highlighted by Auburn at Alabama, Notre Dame at North Carolina, and LSU at Texas A&M.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Week 13 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews 
Week 13 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Thursday, November 26

Colorado State at Air Force

2:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Air Force -5.5, o/u: 55
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Air Force
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Air Force
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Air Force
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Air Force
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Air Force
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Colorado State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Air Force
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Air Force
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Air Force
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Air Force
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Air Force
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Air Force*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Air Force
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Colorado St
CONSENSUS PICK: Air Force

New Mexico at Utah State

7:00 FS1
Line: New Mexico -5.5, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: New Mexico
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Utah State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Mexico*
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: New Mexico
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: New Mexico
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: New Mexico
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Mexico
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: New Mexico
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: New Mexico*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: New Mexico*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: New Mexico
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Utah State
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: New Mexico
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Mexico
CONSENSUS PICK: New Mexico

Iowa St at Texas | Nebraska at Iowa
Notre Dame at UNC | UCF at USF
Oregon at Oregon St | OSU at Illinois
Kentucky at Florida | TTech at Ok St
Penn St at Michigan | Minn at Wisc
Auburn at Alabama | Pitt at Clemson
Colorado at USC | Cincinnati at Temple
Miss St at Ole Miss | SJSU at Boise St
LSU at TA&M | Georgia at S Carolina
Oklahoma at WVU | Nevada at Hawaii
Utah at Arizona State | Results So Far

NEXT: Iowa State at Texas, Nebraska at Iowa

, , , , , , , , , , ACC, American Athletic, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, CFN Expert Picks, Conference USA, Fearless Predictions, Features, Independents, Mountain West, News, SEC, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, Week 13

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home