College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 12

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 12 highlighted by Wisconsin at Northwestern, Indiana at Ohio State, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Tuesday, November 17

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Buffalo -31.5, o/u: 59.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Buffalo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: BGSU

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

8:00 ESPN

Line: Kent State -24, o/u: 57.5

NEXT: Toledo at Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan at Central Michigan