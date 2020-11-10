College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Alabama vs. LSU, Wisconsin at Michigan, and Miami at Virginia Tech.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Tuesday, November 10

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Ohio -27.5, o/u: 57

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Ohio

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ohio*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ohio*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Ohio*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ohio*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Ohio

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Ohio

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Ohio

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Ohio*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Akron

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio*

8:00 ESPN

Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 57

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Buffalo

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

