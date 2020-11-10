College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 11

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 11, highlighted by Alabama vs. LSU, Wisconsin at Michigan, and Miami at Virginia Tech.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Tuesday, November 10
Akron at Ohio
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Ohio -27.5, o/u: 57
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Ohio
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire:
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ohio*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ohio*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Ohio*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ohio*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Ohio
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Ohio
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Ohio
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Ohio*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Akron
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio*
Miami University at Buffalo
8:00 ESPN
Line: Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 57
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire:
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Buffalo
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Buffalo
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
