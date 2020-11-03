College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, the start of the Pac-12 season, and Clemson at Notre Dame.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Wednesday, November 4
Ball State at Miami University
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Miami University -2, o/u: 55.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ.
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami Univ.
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ.
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Miami Univ.
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Miami Univ.
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Miami Univ.
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami Univ.
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ball State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Ball State
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami Univ.
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Miami Univ.
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami Univ.
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Miami Univ.
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ball State
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ.
Ohio at Central Michigan
7:00 ESPN
Line: Ohio -1, o/u: 59.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: CMU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Ohio
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ohio
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: CMU
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: CMU
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ohio
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: CMU
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Ohio
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: CMU
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: CMU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio
Utah St at Nevada | Miami at NC St
SJSU at SDSU | BYU at Boise State
Michigan at Indiana | ASU at USC
Nebraska at NW | Michigan St at Iowa
Houston at Cincinnati | Kansas at OU
WVU at Texas | Florida vs. Georgia
Maryland at PSU | TA&M at South Carolina
Clemson at ND | Rutgers at Ohio St
Stanford at Oregon | Washington at Cal
