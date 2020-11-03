College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 10

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 10, highlighted by Florida vs Georgia, the start of the Pac-12 season, and Clemson at Notre Dame.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Wednesday, November 4

Ball State at Miami University

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Miami University -2, o/u: 55.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami Univ.

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami Univ.

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami Univ.

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Miami Univ.

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Miami Univ.

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Miami Univ.

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami Univ.

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ball State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Ball State

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami Univ.

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Miami Univ.

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Miami Univ.

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Miami Univ.

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ball State

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami Univ.

Ohio at Central Michigan

7:00 ESPN

Line: Ohio -1, o/u: 59.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ohio

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: CMU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ohio

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Ohio

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ohio

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: CMU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: CMU

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ohio

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: CMU

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ohio

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Ohio

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: CMU

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: CMU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Ohio

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio

