College Football Cavalcade: What Will The College Football Playoff Be?

What I think, know and believe about the college football world, what will happen the rest of the season, and are Cincinnati and BYU THAT good? All in the latest College Football Cavalcade.

Sorry if this column sucks, it’s not my fault …

Along with Jim Harbaugh, James Franklin, Kirby Smart, Jeremy Pruitt, Chip Kelly, Will Mushchamp, Les Miles, Lovie Smith, and for just over 57 minutes, Clay Helton, Twitter wanted the column fired at some point on Saturday.

However, watch how quickly it all goes from cute to really, really, really annoying …

Puff that chest out this week you Indiana fans, you.

Northwestern fans, you chirp over a 3-0 start with the hope of going to a second Big Ten championship in three years.

Liberty fans, you go annoy the hell – sorry, heck – out of those Virginia Tech people you work with.

Coastal Carolina fans, you get to point out that not all teams from South Carolina lost this weekend.

Tulsa, dream of possibly playing in the American Athletic Conference Championship and being a factor again for the first time since 2016.

Arkansas fans, you WOO PIG your butts off after what you did to Tennessee.

Cincinnati fans, your team is going to really and truly be in the College Football Playoff discussion.

Maryland fans, you bask in the glory of a magical last five quarters of college football including the first win over Penn State since 1961. Rutgers fans, enjoy that you beat the team that beat Michigan and have as many victories as the Wolverines.

UTEP fans, your team is 3-3. UTSA fans, your team is 4-4. Kansas fans, your team is … Kansas fans, basketball season is around the corner.

We all focus on the Alabamas, Ohio States and Clemsons of the college football world, but what gets lost in the narrative is how miserable an existence it is to be a superfan of a blue-blood powerhouse program.

Really, have you ever met an Ohio State fan who’s truly happy? Winning the Big Ten title like the team did last year would be reason for parades at most programs, but the only thing Buckeye fans remember is the loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff.

Really, have you ever met an Alabama fan who’s able to enjoy the moment? Win an SEC championship and throw it on the pile – it doesn’t matter without a national title. Even then, it’s all about whether or not the Tide can win it next year, too.

So in this year of so much unhappiness, let’s celebrate the unbridled joy experienced by the fan bases of so many afterthought programs.

With all that said, fans of some of those teams, please stop reading now.

I don’t like being the person who yucks anyone’s yum (that’s a TOTAL lie), but …

