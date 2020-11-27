Coastal Carolina vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Texas State prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina (8-0) vs Texas State (2-9) Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The Chanticleers continue to do just about everything right.

They survived the massive challenge against Appalachian State last ween in a 34-23 win despite having one of their roughest offensive days of the season. The passing game was fine, the defense continues to be excellent, and the team owns the turnover margin.

Coastal Carolina was -1 in the margin against Arkansas State earlier in the year, and that’s been it. The team is +7 on the season, was +2 last week against the Mountaineers, and in each of the two lowest offensive output games – last week, and the opener against Kansas – the D came up with three takeaways.

Texas State has given away 17 turnovers so far – among the most in the nation.

Why Texas State Will Win

Now that’s the Texas State that was waiting to bust through.

The Bobcats have played okay throughout the season and came close in battle after battle and loss after loss, but last week the passing game rocked Arkansas State for 443 yards in a 47-45 win.

Over the last two weeks, Brady McBride has hit ten yards per throw with seven touchdowns and no picks. Coastal Carolina might have a great pass defense and pass rush, but this is a fast-paced Texas State offense that’s dangerous when it gets hot.

What’s Going To Happen

Coastal Carolina is going to pull this off, but it’s going to get an offensive push from a Texas State offense that’s going to keep pressing. It’ll be one of the most dangerous games of the season for the Chanticleers – yes, against a 2-9 team – but the Sun Belt’s No. 1 pass defense will come through when needed.

Coastal Carolina vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 37, Texas State 24

Coastal Carolina -17, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

