Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Coastal Carolina (6-0) vs South Alabama (3-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why South Alabama Will Win

It’s been a solid year with three wins, two of the three losses in close battles, and with the team doing a nice job with an efficient passing game and without a whole lot giveaways.

Only UAB held the Jaguars to under 200 passing yards, and Coastal Carolina has given up yards through the air from time to time. This might be a great Chanticleer defense, but the USA lines have been strong from the start, and there should be just enough of a rushing attack to balance things out.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The team is getting better.

It had a showdown on the road against a high-powered Georgia State team with the talent and offense to pull off the big win, and instead, it was a total wipeout. The Chanticleer defense stepped up in the 51-0 win, QB Grayson McCall was brilliant, and the team stayed on track to be in the mix for a New Year’s Six game.

Yeah, the defense has allowed passing yards here and there, but it’s been great overall – it leads the Sun Belt – the offense is outstanding at moving the chains, and the team dominates the time of possession battle.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama won’t let this be a total wipeout, but the Chanticleers are playing too well in all phases.

Coastal Carolina will be get up early and won’t be pressed too much, and converting on two takeaways will turn it into a runaway in the fourth quarter.

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 34, South Alabama 17

Bet on Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama with BetMGM

Coastal Carolina -17.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 10 College Football Schedule